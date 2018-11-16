'Very Uncomplimentary' Findings, Says SC On CVC Report Against CBI Boss Alok Verma

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) "exhaustive" preliminary report on allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma has concluded that some findings are "complimentary" and some "very uncomplimentary", needing further investigation by the panel.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the confidential CVC report be given to Verma in a sealed cover and asked him to respond to it by Monday, also in a sealed cover. It will take up the matter on Tuesday.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the CVC inquiry, which was being supervised by former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik, has given an exhaustive report on the various charges against Verma.

"CVC has filed an exhaustive report. The report has been categorised and is very complimentary on some charges, not so complimentary some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges. CVC report says some charges are required to be investigated and they need time," the bench said.

The top court said the CVC report should also be given to Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court turned down Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana's request that the CVC report be provided to him as well. The confidentiality of the CVC report is needed to protect public confidence in CBI and sanctity of the institution, it said.

The court said it will consider the matter pertaining to decisions taken by acting CBI director M Nageswara Rao from October 23-26 on the next date of hearing.

