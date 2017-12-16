The Website
Rahul Gandhi Is Captain of 'Sinking Ship': Babul Supriyo

Outlook Web Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday termed Congress President Rahul Gandhi as captain of the 'sinking ship'.

Speaking to ANI, Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Supriyo said, "Rahul Gandhi is the captain of a sinking ship. I would enjoy his speech back home as he must have said something humorous. I have heard his speech is already doing rounds on social media but I think he should talk about himself also."

He added that Rahul Gandhi is talking only about the BJP, which is already doing wonders.

"He is talking about 21st century but I am not sure the party will remain even till this century given that its performance is falling apart every day. Definitely Congress has a great history and I hope it has a great future too," the BJP leader stated.

Earlier in the day, Rahul took over as the Congress president by succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The 47-year-old was officially declared party president in a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here.

He was given the certificate of Congress president by Mullappally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party's central election authority, who oversaw the organisational polls.

The ceremony was attended by party stalwarts, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and other party leaders.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were also present on the occasion.

Sweets were distributed, slogans raised, crackers burst and party workers danced to drum beats to celebrate the change of guard. Artists from different parts of the nation were also seen performing outside the party head office. Congress workers marched from Rail Bhavan to party office. Sonia headed the party for 19 years since 1998. 

ANI

