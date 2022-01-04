Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Crucial Day 2 At Wanderers As India Aim To Defend 202

India will be defending their first innings score of 202 all out on Day 2 at Wanderers on Tuesday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Mohammed Shami appeals on Day 1 of the second South Africa vs India Test in Johannesburg on Monday. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs IND. | AP

outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T12:22:26+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 12:22 pm

Day 2 of the second South Africa vs India Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday may hold the key to the fate of this game. It's been a bowlers' game so far and India will look to defend their first innings score of 202 on a pitch that has not been friendly to the batsmen. South Africa are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and India have never won a Test series in South Africa. It all set for an exciting day's play although rain has been forecasted during the match. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

(LIVE SCORECARD | NZ vs BAN FIRST TEST)

India's four-man pace attack will be hungry for breakthroughs as the tourists hope to capitalise on the crucial first hour at the Wanderers on Tuesday. Trailing by 167 runs, South Africa start at 35 for one wicket, having lost Aiden Markram for 7.

Mohammed Shami, India's best bowler on this tour so far, struck early by removing Markram, one of the very few in this South African batting line-up capable of staying at the wicket.

Protea skipper Dean Elgan and No. 3 Keegan Petersen did well to survive 18 overs in the final session on Monday on a wicket that has not been a batting paradise.

The onus will be on the top order to keep South Africa's hopes of at least drawing this match to keep the series alive till the third and final Test starting at Cape Town on January 11.

India's strong batting line-up struggled after stand-in captain KL Rahul -- Virat Kohli is injured -- decided to bat after winning the toss.

But for Rahul's 50 and a defiant 46 by No. 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, India's batting was flatted by the combined effort of the South African pacers, especially Duane Olivier, who was one of the two changes the home team made for this Test.

South Africa’s quick bowlers had the better of the day at the Wanderers on Monday with Marco Jansen taking 4 for 31 and Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada grabbing three wickets each. India need to do something similar on Day 2.

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

