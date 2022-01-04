Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen's Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

Shardul Thakur bowled a short delivery to Rassie van der Dussen, who nicked the ball to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The southpaw dived forward to complete the catch but failed to collect it cleanly.

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO
Rishabh Pant takes catch of Rassie van der Dussen on Day 2 of Wanderers Test. | Photo: Twitter/@MdMajid588256

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO
2022-01-04T18:08:28+05:30
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 6:08 pm

The wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Tuesday in the ongoing second Test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers became a massive taking point. From game ethics to umpiring blunder, everything came under the radar of critics as the Protea batter’s short stay at the crease met an unfortunate end. (More Cricket News)

SA vs IND Second Test I Scorecard

It happened off the fourth ball of the 45th over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, on Day 2 of the second Test in Johannesburg. Thakur bowled a short delivery to van der Dussen, who nicked it to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The southpaw dived forward to complete the catch and umpire Marais Erasmus also gave his approval to it. Meanwhile, Van der Dussen also walked off towards the pavilion without raising any question. The umpires called for lunch soon after the wicket.

Later, video replays suggested that the ball had bumped before it could get into Pant’s gloves. However, it seemed it was too late as van der Dussen was already in the pavilion. According to reports, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and the team manager also went to discuss with the umpires regarding the dismissal during the break, but nothing worked in the hosts’ favour as the new batter Kyle Verreynne walked in to bat with Temba Bavuma in the post-lunch session.

Here is the video of the catch:

Understandably, fans were divided over the controversial dismissal. Some felt that the umpiring blunder cost van der Dussen his wicket and that KL Rahul should have requested the umpires to reverse the decision, while others felt that the Protea batter should have stayed for confirmation.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur completed a maiden five-wicket haul to help India fight back after getting all out for 202 in their first innings in Day 1.

Rassie van der Dussen Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur India Vs South Africa Cricket
