SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers In Johannesburg

Wanderers in Johannesburg is some kind of a fortress away from home for the Indian cricket team. India have two wins and three draws at this majestic venue and will start second South Africa vs India Test as strong favourites. Having won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs, India have a good chance to seal the three-Test series in Johannesburg but rain may play spoilsport. India have never won a series in South Africa. Follow live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

The sheer gap in the quality of batting between India and South Africa was very apparent in the first Test at Centurion. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj ran amok at SuperSport Park with their pace and movement. Given the conditions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the Indian pace attack should deliver again.

The pace and bounce at Wanderers have always worked in favour of the quick bowlers. South Africa, who are missing Anrich Nortje in this entire series, may play the promising Duanne Olivier, who missed the first Test due to a combination of injury and after-effects of COVID-19. Olivier has taken 24 wickets in his last three first-class games at Wanderers.

India are unlikely to change a fairly settled Playing XI. While there will be a question mark on both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the team management may not be in a mood to experiment in a Test match that could decide the series.

The toss will be important. India had won the toss and decided to bat first in Centurion. Virat Kohli will look to do the same and pile the runs. Kohli will remember that India had beaten South Africa by 63 runs in Johannesburg in 2018. But India lost the series 2-1. So this will be grudge time for Team India as well.