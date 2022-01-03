Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: Duanne Olivier's Massive Feat And Ajinkya Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats Highlights

On Day 1 of the first South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: Duanne Olivier's Massive Feat And Ajinkya Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats Highlights
South Africa's bowler Duanne Olivier, second from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Shardul Thakur for a duck on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: Duanne Olivier's Massive Feat And Ajinkya Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T21:50:56+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 9:50 pm

Duanne Olivier became the 34th South African and 398th bowler overall to complete a half-century of wickets in Tests. The right-arm fast-medium bowler from Groblersdal reached this landmark by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, caught by Temba Bavuma at point, in India's first innings on the opening day of the second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday (January 3).

Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

He had become the joint third-quickest South African to get there in terms of Tests. Duanne Olivier had got there in his 11th Test, the same as Bert Vogler, Hugh Tayfield and Allan Donald but behind Vernon Philander (7 Tests) and Peter Pollock (9 Tests).

Duanne Olivier, who took his 50th wicket off 1486th ball, is the second-quickest to 50 Test wickets in terms of balls after Vernon Philander (1240 balls) since 1900. England’s slow left-arm orthodox spinner Johnny Briggs took his 50th wicket off his 1512nd ball, against South Africa at Cape Town in March 1889.

** Lokesh Rahul scored 30 runs off the first 100 balls which was the second-fewest runs Lokesh Rahul has scored off the first 100 balls he's faced in a Test innings (out of the 15 instances of him facing at least 100 balls). The top four of the five instances when he has scored the fewest off his first 100 balls have come since his comeback in August 2021.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

** Ajinkya Rahane received his maiden duck in the 19th innings of the 12th Test match against South Africa. Overall, it was his 10th duck in 137 innings of 81 Test matches. The right-handed batter was out off the first ball for the first time in his career.

READ: Is Time Running Out For Rahane, Pujara?

** Lokesh Rahul became the 34th player to lead India in Tests. He led India for the first time after playing 41 Tests. He is the fourth from Karnataka to lead India after Gundappa Viswanath (1980/2 Tests), Rahul Dravid (2003-2007/25 Tests) and Anil Kumble (2007-2008/  14 Tests). India were missing Virat Kohli, the regular skipper, ruled out of the Test with an upper back spasm.

** Lokesh Rahul who made 50 off 133 balls with nine fours, became the eighth Indian to score a fifty on Test captaincy debut.

** India played six Tests in Johannesburg and every Test with a different captain, Mohammed Azharuddin (1992), Sachin Tendulkar (1997), Rahul Dravid (2006), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2013), Virat Kohli ( 2018) and Lokesh Rahul (2022).

FASTEST 50 WICKETS FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TESTS
(Bowler - Match - Time)

Vernon Philander - 7 - 137 days;
Peter Pollock - 9 - 2 years & 79 days;
Bert Vogler - 11 - 4 years & 60 days;
Hugh Tayfield - 11 - 3 years & 75 days;
Allan Donald - 11 - 1 year & 288 days;
Duanne Olivier - 11 - 4 years & 356 days.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Johannesburg South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manoj Tiwary, West Bengal Sports Minister, Named In Ranji Trophy Squad

Manoj Tiwary, West Bengal Sports Minister, Named In Ranji Trophy Squad

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Can Still Win The Match, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022: Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten, Vikram Solanki All Set To Join Ahmedabad Team - Report

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Cut Mumbai City Down To Size, Throw League Wide Open

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Flop Show

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Bengaluru FC Face Winless East Bengal In Bambolim

I-League 2021-22 Suspended For Six Weeks After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak Inside Bio-bubble

Ex-Australian U-19 Cricketer Jamie Mitchell Accuses Team Official Of Sexual Abuse

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN: Good Day For Bangladesh Test Cricket History, Says Ex-captain Khaled Mahmud

NZ Vs BAN: Good Day For Bangladesh Test Cricket History, Says Ex-captain Khaled Mahmud

Virat Kohli's Back Problem Resurfaces As India Captain's Woes Keep Piling Up

Virat Kohli's Back Problem Resurfaces As India Captain's Woes Keep Piling Up

Mohammed Hafeez Says Corrupt Cricketers Should Never Be Allowed To Play

Mohammed Hafeez Says Corrupt Cricketers Should Never Be Allowed To Play

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

Read More from Outlook

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Outlook Web Desk / Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's Covid-19 vaccine task force NTAGI, in a TV interview, confirmed the onset of the third wave with respect to the spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

Seema Guha / Reports of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) displaying their flag in Galwan Valley and building a bridge over the Pangong Lake in Ladakh caused concern in New Delhi today.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

Jayanta Oinam / In reply to India's 202, South Africa were 35/1 at the close of play at Wanderers. Catch Day 1 highlights.

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Naseer Ganai / The recent reports of a bridge being constructed by China over the Pangong Lake have left many including the Chushul Councillor Konchok Stazin concerned about its motives.

Advertisement