Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Virat Kohli Misses Second SA Vs IND Test: This Is What Happened To Indian Captain

Ahead of the second Test at Johannesburg, India captain Virat Kohli suffered an upper back spasm and opted out. He is under observation of the BCCI medical team.

Virat Kohli Misses Second SA Vs IND Test: This Is What Happened To Indian Captain
KL Rahul is leading India against South Africa in the second Test in absence of Virat Kohli (in picture) at the Wanderers. | BCCI

Trending

Virat Kohli Misses Second SA Vs IND Test: This Is What Happened To Indian Captain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T15:11:09+05:30
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar

More stories from Aditya Kumar
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 3:11 pm

It came as a shocker for everyone when regular India captain Virat Kohli didn’t come out for the toss against South Africa in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday. Instead, it was KL Rahul, who came from the Indian side to flip the coin. (More Cricket News)

SA vs IND First Test I Scorecard

Before the imagination of fans and experts ran riot, stand-in skipper KL Rahul cleared the air on Virat Kohli's absence.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KL Rahul informed Kohli is suffering from an upper back spasm and hence opted to sit out of the match.

Rahul  added that Kohli is under the supervision of the physio and is likely to come back in the third and final game of the ongoing Test series in Cape Town.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test,” said KL Rahul. Hanuma Vihari replaced Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain in the Wanderers Test.

It is worth noting that KL Rahul is the 34th Indian captain in the format and is the first India to lead in Tests before doing the same in the limited-overs format. He had scored a sensational hundred in the first game against South Africa that India won by 113 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully, we'll look to continue that. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match,” said KL Rahul.

In a statement on Monday, BCCI said Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of for seelction in the second Test due to a stomach bug.

On the other hand, South Africa included Kyle Verryenne into the playing XI following Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement from Tests. Additionally, they replaced Wiaan Mulder with Duanne Olivier for the game.

When asked about his comments on Virat Kohli missing out the game, South African skipper Dean Elgar said: “It doesn't really bother me, we have got a Test match to play.”

India lead the three-match series 1-0. If they win in Johannesburg, this will be the first time India would have won a Test series in South Africa.

Tags

Aditya Kumar Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari KL Rahul Dean Elgar Johannesburg India Vs South Africa Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN: Mominul Haque, Liton Das Stand Put Bangladesh In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

NZ Vs BAN: Mominul Haque, Liton Das Stand Put Bangladesh In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tests Positive For COVID-19

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Virat Kohli Sits Out; India Wander, 53/3 At Lunch

Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai All-Rounder Shivam Dube, Video Analyst Test Positive For COVID-19

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel To Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku To Understand Situation Better

ATP Cup 2022: Robert Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta Shine For Spain Vs Norway

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Sports

COVID-19 Hits Bengal Cricket Team, Seven Test Positive Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2022 Opener

COVID-19 Hits Bengal Cricket Team, Seven Test Positive Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2022 Opener

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Christian Pulisic Rescues A Point For Blues

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Christian Pulisic Rescues A Point For Blues

SA vs IND: Is Time Running Out For Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara? Why Series Vs South Africa May Be Their Ultimate Test

SA vs IND: Is Time Running Out For Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara? Why Series Vs South Africa May Be Their Ultimate Test

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Liton Das, Mominul Haque Fifties Power Bangladesh To 401/6 At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Liton Das, Mominul Haque Fifties Power Bangladesh To 401/6 At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

Outlook Business Team / The unemployment rate rose from 7.0 per cent in November to 7.9 per cent in December, highest since 8.3 per cent in August.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Wander

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Wander

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement