SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat

The SuperSport Park in Centurion has been a South African fortress. The last time India played a Test match here in January 2018, South Africa won by 135 runs. The match was dominated by pacers on both sides and Virat Kohli smashed 153 in the Indian first innings. Since then, India have beaten South Africa in four successive Tests, thrice at home. Kohli's India now look for their first Test series win in South Africa. Get Day 1 live cricket scores of South Africa vs India in Centurion.

1:29 PM IST: Freedom Series Begins

Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. KL Rahul takes the strike. His opening partner is Mayank Agarwal.

1:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

1:04 PM IST: Toss

India win the toss and will bat first.

Centurion will be a test for batsmen on both sides. On paper, the Indian batting order looks formidable but against Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Company, the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Kohli will have to prove their worth.

For skipper Kohli, this is a big series for many reasons. First and foremost, Kohli needs to score runs and prove his leadership skills. He has not scored a century in over two years and at a time when he is not on good terms with the BCCI bosses, only Kohli's bat can do the talking.

Kohli remains India's batting spine. This series will test his batting skills as well as his mental strength. It remains to be seen if Kohli can handle all the external pressures and focus on his game. Head coach Rahul Dravid is backing Kohli to shine and play freely.

For Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, lucky to be on this Indian squad, this SA vs IND series will determine their Test future. Both need to justify their selection. Ditto for Ishant Sharma, if he gets a place in the Playing XI.

South Africa are in a rebuilding stage. Their strength will be the pace attack. Although they will miss Anrich Nortje, whose exploits are very well known to the Indians, thanks to IPL, South Africa will aim to make breakthroughs and take control in what should be a fascinating Test match.