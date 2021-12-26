Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat

India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat
The South Africa vs India Test series will be important for Virat Kohli as India's Test captain. With Rahul Dravid as head coach, Kohli should play freely. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs IND first Test at Centurion. | BCCI

Trending

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T13:44:46+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 1:44 pm

The SuperSport Park in Centurion has been a South African fortress. The last time India played a Test match here in January 2018, South Africa won by 135 runs. The match was dominated by pacers on both sides and Virat Kohli smashed 153 in the Indian first innings. Since then, India have beaten South Africa in four successive Tests, thrice at home. Kohli's India now look for their first Test series win in South Africa. Get Day 1 live cricket scores of South Africa vs India in Centurion.

Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Stream | Ashes Blog

1:29 PM IST: Freedom Series Begins

Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. KL Rahul takes the strike. His opening partner is Mayank Agarwal.

1:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

1:04 PM IST: Toss

India win the toss and will bat first.

Centurion will be a test for batsmen on both sides. On paper, the Indian batting order looks formidable but against Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Company, the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Kohli will have to prove their worth.

For skipper Kohli, this is a big series for many reasons. First and foremost, Kohli needs to score runs and prove his leadership skills. He has not scored a century in over two years and at a time when he is not on good terms with the BCCI bosses, only Kohli's bat can do the talking.

Kohli remains India's batting spine. This series will test his batting skills as well as his mental strength. It remains to be seen if Kohli can handle all the external pressures and focus on his game. Head coach Rahul Dravid is backing Kohli to shine and play freely.

For Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, lucky to be on this Indian squad, this SA vs IND series will determine their Test future. Both need to justify their selection. Ditto for Ishant Sharma, if he gets a place in the Playing XI.

South Africa are in a rebuilding stage. Their strength will be the pace attack. Although they will miss Anrich Nortje, whose exploits are very well known to the Indians, thanks to IPL, South Africa will aim to make breakthroughs and take control in what should be a fascinating Test match.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

SA Vs IND 2021-22: Why It Is India's Best Chance To Win A Test Series In South Africa - Statistical Preview

SA Vs IND: Former South Africa Captain Ali Bacher Hails Indian Pace Attack 'Best In 30 Years'

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Josh Hazlewood Unsure Of His Return In Fourth Test At Sydney

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins Takes His 100th Wicket At Home - Watch

Yearender 2021: Neeraj Chopra Heralds New Era In Indian Athletics With Olympic Gold

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, MCG Test: Australia (61/1) In Command After England's 185 All Out On Day 1 - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Face Jamshedpur FC In Indian Football's Boxing Day Fixture

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

I-League 2021-22, Season Preview: 13-Team Tournament Kicks-off In Kolkata

I-League 2021-22, Season Preview: 13-Team Tournament Kicks-off In Kolkata

AUS Vs ENG: Boxing Day Test At Melbourne Cricket Ground And The Ashes — Stats Preview

AUS Vs ENG: Boxing Day Test At Melbourne Cricket Ground And The Ashes — Stats Preview

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Lose To Pakistan By 2 Wickets In Thriller

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Lose To Pakistan By 2 Wickets In Thriller

IND vs SA: For Calling Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Why Virat Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner In South Africa

IND vs SA: For Calling Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Why Virat Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner In South Africa

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement