Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes, Boxing Day Test: Can England Save Series In Melbourne?

Australia, who lead the five-match series 2-0, can wrap up the series and clinch the Ashes with a victory at the MCG. Follow Day 1 live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Down 2-0, England have work to do in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne from Sunday.

2021-12-25T23:08:00+05:30
Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:08 pm

England face an uphill battle to save the Ashes 2021-22 series. Trailing 2-0 after suffering heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England hope to push the home team that has won two, lost two and drawn one in the last five Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists have made four changes, an indication of how unsettled they look in this rather one-sided series. Pat Cummins will lead Australia after missing the second Test at Adelaide due to a COVID issue. Get here live cricket scores of the AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test.

PREVIEW

A bit of history should inspire England at MCG. Nothing short of a draw will keep the Ashes 2021-22 alive and England can recall some good performances in Melbourne in the past.

In 1988-89, England scripted a 12-run victory at MCG after having arrived 2-0 down in the Boxing Day Test. Alec Stewart, Darren Gough and Dean Headley were architects of that famous win even though Australia won the Ashes.

In 2013-14, England had taken the first innings lead but lost. And four years ago, Alistair Cook slammed a double hundred but that was not enough. Having been routed at the Gabba and Adelaide, England need to reboot and the four changes they have made for the Boxing Day bout is a clear indication that Joe Root is desperate.

England have dropped opener Rory Burns and paceman Stuart Broad, along with Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes. Bowlers Mark Wood and Jack Leach will return to the starting side, while Zak Crawley and Jonathan Bairstow will play their first Tests in this series. Jos Buttler will continue as wicketkeeper and not Jonny Bairstow.

Australia will be bolstered by the return of their captain Pat Cummins. Young fast bowler Scott Boland will make his Test debut for Australia as Josh Hazlewood continues his recovery from a side strain.

TEAMS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Joe Root (captain), Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Butler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

