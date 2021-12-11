AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: It's Moving Day In Brisbane

The 'moving day' is here. Australia are the dominant side so far in the first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 opener at The Gabba, Brisbane. They have dismissed England for 147, then scored 425 to take an innings lead of massive 278 runs. But the visitors have done well to limit the damage, thanks to a very good stand between skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan. And on Day 4, the match will sure to a decisive turn. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Day 4 Preview

At the close of play on Day 3, England were 220/2 with Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 80 and 86 runs respectively. They have together faced 294 balls in an unbroken third-wicket stand for 159 runs. But the visitors, still 58 runs behind, will need to keep their heads down as another batting collapse will give Australia a chance to go for the kill. someone from the visiting camp will need to do a Travis Head. The match still has more than 180 overs remaining.

England batters to come: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

For Australia, an early wicket on Day 4 will help their cause. After getting two early wickets, Aussies toiled hard against a determined English pair. Root, who's yet to hit a Test ton in Australia, looked in fine touch and if the visiting skipper continues in that vein, it will be very difficult for Australia to force a result. Settling for a draw after taking an innings lead of 278 runs will be demoralising for the hosts.

For the record, Root has scored 1,541 Test runs in 2021 -- the most by an Englishman in a calendar year, going past Michael Vaughan's 1,481 in 2002. With games at Adelaide and Melbourne coming before the end of the year, Root may well break Mohammad Yousuf’s world record of 1,788.

In contrast, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is having a tough outing. He is still waiting to be the third Australian bowler to reach 400 Test wickets. But it's taking some time. The off-spinner claimed his 390th Test wicket in January 2020, then his 399th in January this year. And he has gone wicketless, again.