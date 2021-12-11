Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: It's Moving Day In Brisbane

Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the first AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22 Test match at The Gabba. England have done well to limit the damage after managing just 147 in the first innings. But they are not safe yet.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: It's Moving Day In Brisbane
England will need their captain Joe Root to bat as long as possible on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test against Australia. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG on Friday. | AP Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: It's Moving Day In Brisbane
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T02:02:17+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 2:02 am

The 'moving day' is here. Australia are the dominant side so far in the first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 opener at The Gabba, Brisbane. They have dismissed England for 147, then scored 425 to take an innings lead of massive 278 runs. But the visitors have done well to limit the damage, thanks to a very good stand between skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan. And on Day 4, the match will sure to a decisive turn. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Scorecard Live Streaming | News

Day 4 Preview

At the close of play on Day 3, England were 220/2 with Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 80 and 86 runs respectively. They have together faced 294 balls in an unbroken third-wicket stand for 159 runs. But the visitors, still 58 runs behind, will need to keep their heads down as another batting collapse will give Australia a chance to go for the kill. someone from the visiting camp will need to do a Travis Head. The match still has more than 180 overs remaining.

England batters to come: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

For Australia, an early wicket on Day 4 will help their cause. After getting two early wickets, Aussies toiled hard against a determined English pair. Root, who's yet to hit a Test ton in Australia, looked in fine touch and if the visiting skipper continues in that vein, it will be very difficult for Australia to force a result. Settling for a draw after taking an innings lead of 278 runs will be demoralising for the hosts.

For the record, Root has scored 1,541 Test runs in 2021 -- the most by an Englishman in a calendar year, going past Michael Vaughan's 1,481 in 2002. With games at Adelaide and Melbourne coming before the end of the year, Root may well break Mohammad Yousuf’s world record of 1,788.

In contrast, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is having a tough outing. He is still waiting to be the third Australian bowler to reach 400 Test wickets. But it's taking some time. The off-spinner claimed his 390th Test wicket in January 2020, then his 399th in January this year. And he has gone wicketless, again.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Joe Root Pat Cummins Brisbane Cricket Ashes Live Score England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2028 Los Angeles Olympics: IOC Excludes Cricket, Three Other Sports From Provisional List

2028 Los Angeles Olympics: IOC Excludes Cricket, Three Other Sports From Provisional List

ISL 2021-22: Jonathas Cristian Strike Helps Odisha FC Edge Past NorthEast United FC

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Out, Advantage PV Sindhu?

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Lifts Gold In Tashkent

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Against Chennaiyin FC

Joe Root Becomes 1st England Batsman To Cross 1500 Test Runs In Calendar Year – Stat Highlights

'Asian Champions Trophy Perfect Stage For Fringe Players To Excel’, Says Manpreet Singh

BAI Set To Re-Appoint Mulyo Handoyo, Tan Kim Her As India’s Badminton Coaches By Year-End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement