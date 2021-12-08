Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, AUS Vs ENG, First Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Era Starts At Fortress Gabba

The Pat Cummins era starts in Australian cricket Wednesday. He is the first fast-bowling Australian captain since 1956 and what an occasion, but the Ashes, to start a new chapter of his cricket career. Records favour Australia at Brisbane, the venue of the first Ashes Test. England, led by Joe Root, haven't won a Test since 1986 and has recorded only two wins since 1946 at Gabba. Get here Day 1 live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG first Test.

It's all set for an exciting series as both Australia and England attempt to overcome various odds in Ashes 2021-22. From a statistical standpoint, Australia will start favourites given their record at home.

The build-up to the series has been dramatic. England were rocked by racism and Australia by sexting. Pat Cummins' elevation to captaincy came after Tim Paine stepped down from the hot seat after it came to light that he had sent lewd messages to a co-worker. Paine quit cricket and that opened the door for Alex Carey to make the Australian Playing XI as the wicket-keeper.

But all that will be forgotten once the first ball is bowled on Wednesday, weather permitting of course. There is a forecast for rain in the first two days and there could be some delays.

England are already under some pressure because James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, will be rested for the day-night Test in Adelaide. More importantly, Ben Stokes hasn't played red-ball cricket since March and has been off competitive cricket since July this year.

The Australians haven’t played a Test since the 2-1 series loss to India in January, while England have played in Sri Lanka and India and hosted New Zealand and India in series.