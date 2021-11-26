Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain

Pat Cummins becomes Australia's 47th Test captain succeeding Tim Paine. The last time a fast bowler captained Australia in Tests was Ray Lindwall for a single match in 1956, and only as a stand-in.

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain
Pat Cummins' maiden assignment as Australia Test captain will be the Ashes 2021-22 which starts in Brisbane on December 8. | File photo

Trending

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T10:00:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:00 am

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has been named as the captain of Australia’s Test cricket team on a full-time basis and former skipper Steve Smith returns from leadership wilderness to become the team’s vice-captain. (More Cricket News)

Cricket Australia made both announcements on Friday. Cummins, who had been vice-captain, replaces Tim Paine, who resigned last week over a sex-texting scandal four years ago.

Meanwhile, Paine on Friday has decided to take a break from all forms of cricket, Cricket Australia said in a statement. The last fast bowler to lead Australia at test level was Ray Lindwall for a single match in 1956, and only as a stand-in.

Cummins is Australia's 47th Test captain. Smith was fired from the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. As well as losing the captaincy, he was banned from any leadership roles for two years.

“I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer,” Cummins said in a statement. “I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.”

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The first of five Ashes Tests against England begins on December 8 in Brisbane. “Pat is an outstanding player and leader,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

“He has earned enormous respect from his teammates and from all corners of the game for his attitude and achievements, both on and off the field.”

Pat Cummins becomes Australia's 47th Test captain. The last time a fast bowler captained Australia in Tests was Ray Lindwall for a single match in 1956, and only as a stand-in.

Tags

PTI Pat Cummins Tim Paine Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team Ashes Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan At Chattogram

Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 2: Tim Southee Strikes Early, Ravindra Jadeja Departs For 50

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

ISL 2021-22: Listless NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters Play Out Goalless Draw

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Breaks Global Cricket Viewership Record

India Vs Pakistan Series: Mohammad Amir Backs Dubai Cricket Council's Offer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Live Football Match

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Live Football Match

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer's Father Talks About Unique WhatsApp DP

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer's Father Talks About Unique WhatsApp DP

Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth In Quarters; Kidambi Srikanth Out

Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth In Quarters; Kidambi Srikanth Out

BAN Vs PAK 2021, 1st Test: Bangladesh Putting On Brave Face For Pakistan Clash

BAN Vs PAK 2021, 1st Test: Bangladesh Putting On Brave Face For Pakistan Clash

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement