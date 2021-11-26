Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

Tim Paine was removed as Australia's Test captain after his lewd messages to a co-worker came to light. Paine was named the captain of the Australian Test team in 2018 following the ball-tampering saga.

Many believed former Australia Test captain Tim Paine's inclusion in the Ashes might act as a 'distraction'. | File photo

2021-11-26T09:50:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:50 am

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has decided to take a break from all forms of cricket for a period of time, Cricket Australia said in a statement. (More Cricket News)

Paine, who took over as Australia Test team captain in 2018, stepped down from his position last week after his inappropriate texts sent to a female colleague in 2017 leaked out in public.

“We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them. We respect and understand Tim’s decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family’s well-being,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“The National Selection Panel will meet in the coming days to discuss the final squad ahead of the first Ashes Test on December 8,” the statement added.

Paine’s decision makes him unavailable for the first Ashes Test starting in Brisbane on December 8 – his 37th birthday – and maybe the entire series at home. As of Thursday, the veteran was scheduled to join the test squad this weekend.

Paine was called up and set to bat in Tasmania’s one-day match against Western Australia on Friday, giving him a chance to play five consecutive days of cricket after a low-key return via the state’s second XI.

But Cricket Tasmania (CT) said Friday that Paine would not take his spot in the side. “Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future,” Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

“Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer.” Paine will be likely replaced by either Alex Carey or Josh Inglis in the Test side.

Tim Paine Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team
