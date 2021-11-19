Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Tim Paine Quits As Sexting Scandal Yorks Australian Test Cricket Captain

Tim Paine had sent an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017, according to reports.

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine was appointed after the ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. | File Photo

2021-11-19T09:45:02+05:30
Priya Nagi
Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 9:45 am

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Friday resigned from captaincy after being investigated by his national cricketing board over sending an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker.

The wicketkeeper-batter was appointed as Test captain after the ball tampering scandal, which involved then captain Steve Smith, in South Africa in 2018.

In a statement, Tim Paine has advised the Board of Cricket Australia of his decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men’s Test team, effective immediately.

“Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain," Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said. 

“The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain. While the Board acknowledges an investigation cleared Tim of any breach of the code of conduct regarding this matter some years ago, we respect his decision.

“CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour. Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the Board thanks him for his distinguished service.

“Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer.”

According to the Herald Sun, the messages date back to the eve and the morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2017. They report that while some of the messages were too explicit to publish, the exchange included Paine suggesting to the woman: “Will you want to taste my *** ?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.”

Tim Paine Cricket Sports Australia national cricket team Sex Scandal Cricket Australia
