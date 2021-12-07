Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: Australia Start Favourites - Statistical Preview

The first match of the five-match Ashes 2021-22 Test series between England and Australia will be played at Gabba in Brisbane from Wednesday. It will be the 181st Test match between the two teams in Australia and 352nd overall. (LIVE STREAMING)

Overall, Australia have won 146, lost 110 and drew 95 in 351 Test matches played against England. Australia won 33 while England were victorious in 32 in 71 Ashes series played between the two teams. The remaining six series ended in a draw.

The last series played in England in 2019 ended in a draw with both teams winning two matches each while one ended in a draw. Both teams have won two series each while one ended in a draw in the last five Ashes series between Australia and England.

Since their 3-1 series triumph in Australia in 2010-11, England have lost nine out of 10 Tests Down Under, averaging 25 with the bat and nearly 46 with the ball. That is the sort of recent history England will be up against over the next few weeks, as they try to regain the Ashes.

Australia have a very good record against England at Brisbane. They have won 12, lost four and drew five in 21 Tests played against England. In 32 Test matches at the ground since January 1989, Australia won 24 games, lost one and drew seven. England have tried their luck at this ground 21 times, winning four, losing 12 and drawing five.

ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA IN TESTS

Venue-Matches-England Win-Australia Win-Draw

In England-171-53-51-67

In Australia-180-57-95-28

Total-351-110-146-95

At Gabba-21-4-12-5

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

England in England: 903/7 desc in 335.2 overs at The Oval, 1938

England in Australia: 644 in 177.5 overs at Sydney, 2010-11

Australia in England: 729/6 desc in 232 overs at Lord’s, 1930

Australia in Australia: 662/9 desc in 179.3 overs at Perth, 2017-18

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

England in England: 52 in 42.1 overs at The Oval, 1948

England in Australia: 45 in 35.3 overs at Sydney, 1886-87

Australia in England: 36 in 23 overs at Birmingham, 1902

Australia in Australia: 42 in 37.3 overs at Sydney, 1887-88

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

England in England: 364 Len Hutton at The Oval, 1938

England in Australia: 287 Tip Foster at Sydney, 1902-03

Australia in England: 334 Don Bradman at Leeds, 1934

Australia in Australia: 307 Robert Cowper at Melbourne, 1965-66

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

England in England: 10/53 Jim Laker at Manchester, 1956

England in Australia: 8/35 George Lohmann at Sydney, 1886-87

Australia in England: 8/31 Frank Laver at Manchester, 1909

Australia in Australia: 9/121 Arthur Mailey at Melbourne, 1920-21

BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH

England in England: 19/90 Jim Laker at Manchester, 1956

England in Australia: 15/124 Wilfred Rhodes at Melbourne, 1903-04

Australia in England: 16/137 Bob Massie at Lord’s, 1972

Australia in Australia: 13/77 Monty Noble at Melbourne, 1901-02

LAST FIVE ASHES SERIES

Season-Venue-Winner-Result

2013-England-England-3-0 (5)

2013-14-Australia-Australia 5-0 (5)

2014-England-England-3-2 (5)

2017-18-Australia-Australia-4-0 (5)

2019-England-Drawn-2-2 (5)