Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia

James Anderson is fit and is not carrying any injury. The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia
James Anderson is the third-highest wicket taker in Test cricket but England will not use the pace king in all Ashes Tests Down Under. | AP

Trending

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T12:30:26+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 12:30 pm

England pacer James Anderson will sit out of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia starting in Brisbane on Wednesday. This is a part of England's plan to keep the pace king fresh for the day-night Test match in Adelaide from December 16. (LIVE STREAMING)

 James Anderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, is fit, but considering the long series which ends on January 18 in the New Year, it was unlikely that the 39-year-old will play all five matches in six weeks.

“Jimmy is fit to play, and is not carrying an injury,” an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.

“With five Tests in six weeks, the plan was to get him ready for the second Test in Adelaide. He bowled at full capacity yesterday (Monday) for just short of an hour and was in a good place physically. He will do the same again today at practice,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Perth Dropped As Ashes 2021-22 Venue

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

 The decision to rest James Anderson in the first Test comes as a precaution after the veteran pacer missed the majority of the 2019 Ashes series following a calf injury he sustained during the first game at Edgbaston. Age also comes into play for the Lancashire legend.

James Anderson (Photo:AP)

Meanwhile, James Anderson will stay with the Test group and work with the coaches at the Gabba. Another aspect that could have worked for the team management to rest Anderson in Brisbane is his poor records compared to in Adelaide.

At the Gabba, Anderson has taken seven wickets in four matches while in Adelaide, the English paceman has 16. “(It's) just a precautionary measure (resting Anderson in Gabba) with an incredibly long series ahead,” England batsman Jos Buttler told reporters.

It also remains to be seen, whether England play Stuart Broad or go with a specialist spinner in Jack Leach. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had a long lay-off due to a finger injury and mental health issues, is also fit to play and available for selection.

"Ben is fit to play. He's been performing very nicely in the nets,” said Buttler. “It’s a massive plus for us as a side,” added Buttler. Meanwhile, new Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed batsman Travis Head and fast bowler Mitchell Starc will play in the first Ashes cricket Test.

Cummins said that Head is set to be picked ahead of Usman Khawaja while the early call on left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, as a new ball bowler, means the hosts have now decided on a line-up and a plan to rattle Joe Root's England.

https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-ashes-2021-22-joe-root-keeps-england-lineup-under-wraps-for-1st-aus-vs-eng-test/404008

Tags

Koushik Paul James Anderson Joe Root Jos Buttler Ben Stokes Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Travis Head Brisbane Cricket England national cricket team Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Ashes Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: After Suffering Early Blows, Pakistan (242/4) Settle Down

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Full Schedule Of India's Tour Of South Africa 2021-22 Check Revised Details

SA Vs IND: Full Schedule Of India's Tour Of South Africa 2021-22 Check Revised Details

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Vs FC Goa In Battle Of Laggards, Teams Eye First Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Vs FC Goa In Battle Of Laggards, Teams Eye First Win

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement