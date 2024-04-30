45 Killed, Dozens Missing In Kenya's Deadly Rains | In Pics

A sit is seen stuck in the mud after a dam bursts in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya. Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country's west.
People gather near a damaged house after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya. Kenya's Interior Ministry says at least 45 people have died and dozens are missing after a dam collapsed following heavy rains.
People try to clear the area after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
A view of a swept away car after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village, Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
People try to clear a bus that was washed away after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
People gather on the main road after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
Paramedics carry an injured woman after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
People walk through an area swept away after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.
