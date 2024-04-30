International

45 Killed, Dozens Missing In Kenya's Deadly Rains | In Pics

Kenya's Interior Ministry said at least 45 people have died and dozens are missing after a dam collapsed following heavy rains which have pounded in the African country. According to the Kenya Red Cross, several people have been rescued, while others remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Kenya Dam Bursts

A sit is seen stuck in the mud after a dam bursts in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya. Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country's west.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People gather near a damaged house after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya. Kenya's Interior Ministry says at least 45 people have died and dozens are missing after a dam collapsed following heavy rains.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People try to clear the area after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

A view of a swept away car after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village, Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People try to clear a bus that was washed away after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People gather on the main road after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

Paramedics carry an injured woman after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People try to clear the area after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People walk through an area swept away after a dam burst in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

Kenya Dam Bursts

People try to clear the area after a dam burst, in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya.

