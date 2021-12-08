Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out

Pat Cummins took the last three England wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain. England were dismissed for 147 on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba.

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking five wickets on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, Dec. 8, 2021. | AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

Trending

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T14:20:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 2:20 pm

England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bat and lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.

Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

It set the tone for the opening two sessions Wednesday, which were more like open season for Australia's pace bowling pack.

Pat Cummins took the last three wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain. The England innings finished with ominous thunder and lightning starting to the west and south of the Gabba.

Heavy rain and bad light combined to prevent any further play on Day 1.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The overcast conditions rapidly grew more gloomy for the visitors after Starc's early strike, with Josh Hazlewood dismissing Dawid Malan (6) and Root (0) as England slipped to 11-3 in the sixth over.

When Cummins took his first wicket — star allrounder Ben Stokes (5) caught low at third slip by Marnus Labuschagne four balls after the first drinks break — England was reeling at 29-4.

Opener Haseeb Hameed defied the attack and helped England to 59-4 at lunch, but was out for 25 early in the second session when he edged a Cummins' delivery that moved away off the seam and was caught by Steve Smith at second slip.

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler settled the innings, combining in a 50-run stand to staunch the flow of wickets before both were out in their 30s.

Buttler played an expansive drive for his fifth boundary to reach 39 but was out next ball from Starc, edging behind to Alex Carey as England slumped to 112-6. England added six runs before Pope (35) top-edged an attempted hook and was caught by Hazlewood diving forward near the fine-leg boundary, giving allrounder Cameron Green his first test wicket.

Cummins had Ollie Robinson (0) caught behind and Mark Wood (8) caught at short-leg and the stadium lights were turned on before he had Chris Woakes (21) caught in the deep by Hazlewood to finish off the innings.

Cummins returned 5-38 from 13.1 overs, with Starc and Hazlewood taking two wickets apiece.

It turns out, it was a good toss for Cummins to lose in his first test since replacing Tim Paine as Australia's captain. That left Root with a difficult decision to make, considering the greenish wicket at the Gabba in overcast conditions and with rain in the forecast.

For the first time since 1936, a wicket fell on the first ball of the Ashes series Down Under. England lost a wicket first ball at the Gabba in '36 and slumped to 20-3, but recovered to win that match.

That seems a long way off for this England lineup, given the lack of preparation caused by regular rain in recent weeks and having to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Australia.

England hasn't won a test match in Australia since winning the Ashes here in 2010-11, and hasn't won a test at the Gabba since 1986. After the first two sessions, it'll be an uphill struggle to reverse that sequence.

The England batters struggled to cope with the extra bounce and carry which are characteristics of the Gabba pitch, and Australia's pace trio bowled an excellent line and length in the conditions.

England's bowling attack will be missing a lot of experience, with Stuart Broad cut from the 12-man squad confirmed at the toss.

Broad and Jimmy Anderson have a combined nine Ashes tours to Australia but are both missing the opening match, leaving Wood, Woakes and Robinson as the specialist fast bowlers and Leach as the specialist spin option. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Pat Cummins Ben Stokes Joe Root Brisbane Cricket England vs Australia Australia national cricket team England national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lanka Premier League: Elephant Kills Two Sri Lanka Cricket Staff Members

Lanka Premier League: Elephant Kills Two Sri Lanka Cricket Staff Members

Liverpool Survive AC Milan Scare To Stay Perfect In UEFA Champions League

Barcelona Face Early Elimination, Face Bayern Munich - Champions League Preview

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Player Tests COVID Positive, IND Vs KOR Match Cancelled

Ash Barty Wins 2nd WTA Player Of Year Award; Barbora Krejickova Gets Two Honours

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Star In PSG's 4-1 Win Over Brugge In Champions League

Peng Shuai Disappearance: IOC Uncertain About Chinese Tennis Player's Safety

Champions League: Atletico Madrid Survive Drama; PSG Stroll And First For Real

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of The Games

Beijing Winter Olympics: Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of The Games

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Months

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Months

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Shakib Al Hasan Holds Key As Bangladesh (161/6) Fight To Save Match

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Shakib Al Hasan Holds Key As Bangladesh (161/6) Fight To Save Match

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pat Cummins (5/38) Rocks On Rain-Affected Day 1 - Highlights

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pat Cummins (5/38) Rocks On Rain-Affected Day 1 - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Breaking | 4 Dead After Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes In Tamil Nadu

Breaking | 4 Dead After Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes In Tamil Nadu

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Advertisement