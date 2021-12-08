BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Bangladesh 27/4 Following-on, Pakistan Smell Win

Nothing has gone right for Bangladesh in the second Test against Pakistan in Dhaka. First, it was rain that played spoilsport for almost three days, and then when played resumed late on Day 4 on Tuesday, Bangladesh, replying to Pakistan's 300 for 4 declared, were in a precarious situation (76/7) when bad light ended play. Pakistan, 1-0 up after their eight-wicket win in Chattogram, will either win this Test or Bangladesh will salvage a draw. Follow here Day 5 (Wednesday) live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK.

Live Scorecard | Gabba Test, Day 1 | Cricket News

10:38 AM IST: Drinks

Nauman Ali gets his first over. A single. Bangladesh trail by 186 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are on 2 and 0 respectively, having survived 17 balls together. BAN - 27/4 (11)

10:24 AM IST: Four Down

This is another collapse. Najmul Hossain Shanto is gone, caught by Fawad Alam. Second for Shaheen Afridi. Liton Das is the new man. BAN - 25/4 (8.1).

10:12 AM IST: Three Down

Hasan Ali gets his second. Mominul Haque LBW, goes for 7 off 8. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man. Bangladesh trail by 191 runs. BAN 19/3 (6)

10:01 AM IST: Two Down

Shaheen Afridi gets his first. Traps Shadman Islam in front for 2 off 15. Captain Mominul Haque joins Najmul Hossain Shanto in the middle. BAN - 13/2 (4.1)

9:55 AM IST: Countdown Begins

Hasan Ali gets the first wicket. Cleans up Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 6 off 6. Najmul Hossain Shanto is the new man. Bangladesh trail by 201 runs. BAN - 12/1 (3.2)

9:44 AM IST: Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. Shadman Islam takes the strike. Mahmudul Hasan Joy is his opening partner. 89 overs left in the day's play. Bangladesh need 214 to make Pakistan bat again, and one less than that to avoid defeat.

9:29 AM IST: Pakistan Enforce Follow-on

Sensational stuff! Sajid Khan gets another. This time the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Caught by Azhar Ali at short cover. Bangladesh all-rounder goes for 33 off 54. And that's all for the hosts. They concede a 213-run lead. Well, Sajid Khan's figures: 8/42 in 15 overs with four maiden overs. 15 runs and three wickets in the last 60 balls. BAN - 87 all out in 32 overs.

And as expected, Pakistan enforce the follow-on. Bangladesh just missed the safe zone by 25 runs.

9:14 AM IST: Nine Down

Well, Bangladesh are in a hurry! Lose their ninth wicket. Shaheen Afridi cleans up Khaled Ahmed for a two-ball duck. 12 runs and four wickets in the last 60 balls. Ebadot Hossain is the last man. Shakib Al Hasan is unbeaten on 23 off 39. Bangladesh trail by 223 runs. BAN - 77/9 (28.3)

9:07 AM IST: Eight Down

Sajid Khan with the second over of the day. And he strikes. Seven in the innings. Taijul Islam is trapped in front. Goes for a 16-ball duck. Shaheen Afridi started the day with a maiden to Shakib Al Hasan. Khaled Ahmed is the new man. Bangladesh trail by 224 runs. BAN - 76/8 (28)

Day 5 Preview

Sajid Khan dramatically turned the Dhaka Test Pakistan's way on Tuesday. The off-spinner took his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan attacked with their slow bowlers after the umpires deemed that pacers would be dangerous in murky conditions.

Fortunately, the Rain Gods relented on Tuesday. Play started around lunch time and Pakistan, keen to force a win, tried to score briskly. Despite losing their overnight batsmen Azhar Ali and Babar Azam, a 107-run fifth wicket stand between Mohammad Rizwan (53 not out) and Fawad Alam (50) helped Pakistan declare at 300 for 4.

Under overcast conditions, Bangladesh's best option would have been to bat well and take the match towards its logical conclusion, a draw. But Sajid Khan left the home team all at sea with a career-best 6 for 35. Most Bangladesh batsmen played poor strokes.

Bangladesh trail by 224 runs and still need another 25 runs to avoid the follow-on. Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the only man who held on to his wicket. At close, he was undefeated on 23 and will hope that the tailenders will help him avoid the follow-on and then battle for a draw.