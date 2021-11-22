Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Need 125 To Complete 3-0 Rout Of Bangladesh

It's a dead rubber but Pakistan will want to establish their supremacy and win the T20 series 3-0. Follow here live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK.

Bangladesh play for pride in the third T20 international against Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday. Get here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK third T20. Pakistan have a 2-0 lead. | Photo: BCB

2021-11-22T15:08:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 3:08 pm

This Bangladesh vs Pakistan script is very much like India's T20 home series against New Zealand. India hammered the Kiwis 3-0 with the final win coming at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening. Across the border, just a 30-minute flight from Kolkata to Dhaka, Pakistan will look for a similar scoreline against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Monday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK third T20 international.

15:07 PM IST: Innings Break

Haris Rauf with the final over. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah launches the first, but finds Mohammad Wasim waiting at square leg. Mahmudullah goes for 13 off 14. Aminul Islam joins Mahedi Hasan in the middle. Hasan hits the fifth ball for a four, to third man. Freakish. Thickish edge. A run out to end the innings. Aminul Islam takes a suicidal second. Eight runs from the over. Rauf's figures: 1/32. 35 runs and four wickets in the last 30 balls. BAN - 124/7 (20)

15:00 PM IST: 2/15 For Wasim

Mohammad Wasim Jr breaks a 31-run stand. Mohammad Naim (47 off 50), caught and bowled off the third ball. Nurul Hasan joins Mahmudullah in the middle. Hasan finds a four off the fifth ball, a gentle flick to the fine leg. And Usman Qadir takes a fine diving catch at deep to end Hasan's little cameo. Six and two wickets in the over. Wasim's figures: 2/15. BAN - 116/5

14:54 PM IST:  Welcome Boundary

Haris Rauf returns for his third over. Mahmudullah hits the fifth ball for a four, one bounce to fine leg boundary. Bangladesh clearly struggling to find boundaries. The last one, a six was in the 15th. 10 from the over. In the last over, Mohammad Wasim Jr leaked five runs, including one bye. And 36 runs in the last 30 balls. BAN - 110/3 (18)

14:38 PM IST: 2/35 For Qadir

Usman Qadir with his final over. A dot then the wicket of Afif Hossain. Bangladesh batter goes for a sweep but ends up getting caught a thick edge, and caught by the wicketkeeper. Hossain was involved in a 43-run stand with Mohammad Naim. Mahmudullah is the new man. Naim hits the fourth ball for a six, over mid-wicket. Nine from the over. Qadir's figures: 2/35. BAN - 89/3 (15)

14:23 PM IST: Naim Sixes

Mohammad Naim hits Usman Qadir for two sixes, off the first and last balls, as Bangladesh fight back. 14 from the over. Qadir's figures so far: 1/26 in three. Naim (22) and Afif Hossain (18) are in a 32-run stand. BAN 69/2 (12)

14:14 PM IST: 50 Up

Usman Qadir continues. Two dots, then a six over as Mohammad Naim pulls with come conviction. A dot then a four to square leg boundary. 10 from the over. BAN - 52/2 (10)

14:06 PM IST: Two Down

Usman Qadir strikes in first over. Shamim Hossain (22 off 23) holes out at deep mid-wicket. Easy for Iftikhar Ahmed. Afif Hossain joins Mohammad Naim in the middle. BAN - 37/2 (7.2)

13:55 PM IST: Hossain Fours

Mohammad Wasim Jr with his second over. Just two singles. In the previous over, Shahnawaz Dahani was hit for fours off the last two balls by Shamim Hossain. BAN - 25/1 (5)

13:40 PM IST: Maiden Wicket On Debut

Debutant Shahnawaz Dahani shares the new ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto hits the first ball for a four, a wide then a dot. And wicket. Shanto (5 off 5) is bowled. Shamim Hossain is the new man. Nine runs and a wicket from Dahani's first over in international cricket. BAN - 11/1 (2)

13:34 PM IST: Tidy Over

Mohammad Nawaz with the new over. Two singles. Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto are the openers for Bangladesh.

13:10 PM IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawz Dahani

 13:00 PM IST: Toss

So the news from the middle is that Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I against Pakistan. Shahidul Islam to debut for Bangladesh, while Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed come in. Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam sit out. Mustafizur and Shoriful have a side strain and groin issue, respectively. Saif has been sent Saif to prepare for the first Test.

 12:55 PM IST: Shahnawaz Dahani to debut for Pakistan

There is a news from the visiting Pakistan side. Shahnawaz Dahani to debut today. He said he hasn't slept the whole night. Big day for the 23-year-old pacer.

 12:45 PM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan from Dhaka. Pakistan have already won the series and will look for a clean sweep. On the other hand, can Bangladesh avoid it and end their seven-match losing streak in T20Is? For that we have to wait and watch. Also, Pakistan's veteran Shoaib Malik has made himself unavailable for the match and departed for Dubai as his son is not well. 

 Nothing has gone right for Bangladesh in this home series. Fakhar Zaman hit 57 not out to guide Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh that clinched the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman and opener Mohammad Rizwan put on an 85-run stand that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh’s paltry 108-7 with 11 balls to spare. Rizwan scored a patient 39 off 45 with four boundaries.

Pakistan have been just wonderful in this format of the game and with the next T20 World Cup in Australia a year away, the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinalists will have plenty of time to finetune themselves. The process could start from Monday itself with Pakistan testing their bench.

Bangladesh have a lot of work to do. They have looked out of depth starting from the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Minus Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh have looked a house in despair and much below par. They have do a lot to repose the faith in their fans.

Shaheen Afridi Babar Azam Hasan Ali Mahmudullah Mohammad Naim Dhaka Cricket Sports Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team
