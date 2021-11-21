Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK: Pakistan Clinch T20 Series With 8-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh In 2nd Game

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan stitched together an 85-run partnership that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh's paltry 108/7 with 1.5 overs to spare..

BAN Vs PAK: Pakistan Clinch T20 Series With 8-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh In 2nd Game
Pakistan Fakhar Zaman pulls one against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday in the 2nd T20I. | PCB

Trending

BAN Vs PAK: Pakistan Clinch T20 Series With 8-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh In 2nd Game
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T03:45:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 3:45 am

Fakhar Zaman hit 57 not out to guide Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh that clinched the three-match T20 series 2-0 on Saturday. Zaman and opener Mohammad Rizwan put on an 85-run stand that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh's paltry 108-7 with 11 balls to spare.

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS

Rizwan scored a patient 39 off 45 with four boundaries. Zaman was watchful after captain Babar Azam (5) dragged fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's (1-12) delivery on to his stump in the third over, similar to his dismissal in the first match.

“Wasn’t easy to play shots early on, wanted to build partnerships and succeeded,” Zaman said. “Thankfully we finished it off well.” He paced the innings, especially after being reprieved on 26 when Saif Hassan dropped his catch in deep midwicket off legspinner Aminul Islam (1-30).

Zaman brought up his seventh half-century off 40 balls and then finished the game off on his own, as Pakistan got to 109-2. Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-15) and Shadab Khan (2-22) caused the damage to Bangladesh amid Najmul Hossain's resistance after captain Mahmudullah opted to bat first.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Najmul struck 40 off 34, hitting five fours. Afridi, replacing Hasan Ali, continued his habit to strike in the first over as he trapped Saif Hassan leg-before for duck in the fifth ball. Naim Sheikh edged Mohammad Wasim's delivery to first slip for 2 in the second over, leaving Bangladesh at 5-2.

Afif Hossain flicked Afridi to six over backward square leg in the first ball he faced. He also cut Wasim past point for a boundary as Bangladesh appeared to be in control. Najmul Hossain Shanto at the other end recovered from his vulnerable start to dominate bowlers.

But Shadab Khan stifled the innings and brought an end to the 46-run partnership when Afif's premeditated reverse paddle cost his wicket for 20. Najmul chipped in the air to give Shadab, who dived to his left to take an excellent catch, his second wicket.

Haris Rauf in between took the wicket of Mahmudullah, edging to wicket-keeper for 12, as the home team was 82-5 in 14th over. Afridi and Wasim came back to their second spells to torment Bangladesh further, allowing them to score just 23 runs in the last five overs.

“We started well, Afif and Shanto batted well and we were trying to get a partnership but didn't capitalize in the last few overs,” Mahmudullah said. The third T20 is on Monday.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Rizwan Mahmudullah Dhaka Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket Australia Admits Mistake Of Not Axing Tim Paine As Captain Three Years Ago

Cricket Australia Admits Mistake Of Not Axing Tim Paine As Captain Three Years Ago

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka Beat Vidarbha By Four Runs To Book Final Spot

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC Eye Three Points In Campaign Opener

Yorkshire Racism Issue: Azeem Rafiq Accused Of Sending ‘Vulgar’ Texts To Teenage Girl 6 Years Ago

2022 Winter Olympics: Jammu And Kashmir Alpine Skier Arif Khan Qualifies For Beijing Games

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Wins Pole For Inaugural Race In Losail

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Record Classic 4-2 Win Against NorthEast United

Pakistan Arrive For FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup In Odisha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

MS Dhoni On Chennai Super Kings Future: My Farewell T20 Game Will Be At Chepauk

MS Dhoni On Chennai Super Kings Future: My Farewell T20 Game Will Be At Chepauk

IND Vs NZ 2021: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength In City Of Joy

IND Vs NZ 2021: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength In City Of Joy

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Sweep - Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Sweep - Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Live

Where is Peng Shuai? Photos Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Posted Online

Where is Peng Shuai? Photos Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Posted Online

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement