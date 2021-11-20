Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Must-win Game

Pakistan lead the three-match T20 International series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK 2nd T20 here.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Must-win Game
Pakistan clinched the first T20 in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday. Saturday's game is a must-win for Bangladesh. Follow BAN vs PAK live cricket scores and updates here. | Photo: Twitter (@BCBTigers)

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Must-win Game
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T13:07:05+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 1:07 pm

T20 World Cup semifinalists Pakistan looked jittery in their win against Bangladesh in the first T20 International in Dhaka on Friday. The four-wicket victory came after some top-order batting collapse and some excellent bowling as Bangladesh made a hash of a 133-run target. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK second T20 here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

1:02 PM IST: Toss

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan.

12:37 PM IST: Here are the squads

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Shahidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Preview

Bangladesh would have discovered on Friday that Pakistan's famous top-order batting is not invincible. Pakistan may have two of the world's leading T20 batters in Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam but if the first Bangladesh vs Pakistan match was any indication, there is always an element of vulnerability that good bowlers can exploit.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed (2/31) did that to some extent but Bangladesh will need more discipline in the death overs to restrict Pakistan to a total that is chaseable or defendable. Bangladesh won the toss on Friday and decided to bat. It was a brave decision but they did not put up enough runs on the board. Mahedi Hasan's late blitz (unbeaten 30 off 20 balls) gave the innings some respectability after Bangladesh were 15 for three in the fifth over.

Pakistan collapsed to 24 for four chasing Bangladesh's 127 for seven. With three overs to go, the first T20 between BAN vs PAK was in balance till Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz slammed two sixes each to take the game away from the hosts.

Bangladesh are still digesting the bitter taste of a horror T20 World Cup campaign where they lost all their five matches in the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh were stunned by Scotland in the qualifiers but still made it to the Super 12. Friday's loss was their seventh in eight games and Bangladesh need to turn around to keep the T20 series alive and then stay confident for the Test series that follows.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Mahmudullah Babar Azam Dhaka Bangladesh Cricket Live Score Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In Semis

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In Semis

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma's India Eye Series Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Where Is Peng Shuai? Why Isn't The International Olympic Committee Speaking Out?

Augsburg Stun Bayern Munich To Win Bavarian Derby In Bundesliga

French Ligue 1 Champions Lille Share Spoils With Monaco

Uruguay Fire Legendary Coach Oscar Tabarez Amid Poor FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Campaign

Uruguay Fire Legendary Coach Oscar Tabarez Amid Poor FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Campaign

Alex Hales Apologises For 'Incredibly Disrespectful' Blackface Portraying Tupac Shakur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rule Change For Qualifiers Play-offs, Date Set For Draw

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rule Change For Qualifiers Play-offs, Date Set For Draw

ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev In Semis

ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev In Semis

Rohit Sharma Hails India's 'Amazing' Bench Strength, Promises To Give Youngsters Freedom

Rohit Sharma Hails India's 'Amazing' Bench Strength, Promises To Give Youngsters Freedom

Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': KL Rahul After Helping India Beat New Zealand

Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': KL Rahul After Helping India Beat New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Adoption gives a ray of hope to many, bringing the patter of tiny feet to childless couples well past the expiry date of their hopes.

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / There had been countless efforts on the part of the government and the ruling party to vilify the leadership of the movement, says Hannan Mollah, head of the All India Kisan Sabha.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK 2nd T20.

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Thufail PT / A teacher has refused to accept a job offer as the institution insisted that she wear saree on campus. Meanwhile, a government school has introduced gender-neutral uniform for its students.

Advertisement