BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Must-win Game

T20 World Cup semifinalists Pakistan looked jittery in their win against Bangladesh in the first T20 International in Dhaka on Friday. The four-wicket victory came after some top-order batting collapse and some excellent bowling as Bangladesh made a hash of a 133-run target. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK second T20 here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

1:02 PM IST: Toss

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan.

12:37 PM IST: Here are the squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Shahidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Preview

Bangladesh would have discovered on Friday that Pakistan's famous top-order batting is not invincible. Pakistan may have two of the world's leading T20 batters in Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam but if the first Bangladesh vs Pakistan match was any indication, there is always an element of vulnerability that good bowlers can exploit.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed (2/31) did that to some extent but Bangladesh will need more discipline in the death overs to restrict Pakistan to a total that is chaseable or defendable. Bangladesh won the toss on Friday and decided to bat. It was a brave decision but they did not put up enough runs on the board. Mahedi Hasan's late blitz (unbeaten 30 off 20 balls) gave the innings some respectability after Bangladesh were 15 for three in the fifth over.

Pakistan collapsed to 24 for four chasing Bangladesh's 127 for seven. With three overs to go, the first T20 between BAN vs PAK was in balance till Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz slammed two sixes each to take the game away from the hosts.

Bangladesh are still digesting the bitter taste of a horror T20 World Cup campaign where they lost all their five matches in the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh were stunned by Scotland in the qualifiers but still made it to the Super 12. Friday's loss was their seventh in eight games and Bangladesh need to turn around to keep the T20 series alive and then stay confident for the Test series that follows.