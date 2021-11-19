BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Bangladesh Bank On Home Conditions, Pakistan Wary

Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) lock horns in a three-match T20 international series, starting in Dhaka from Friday. Both teams are fresh from the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE but hosts Bangladesh will look for redemption after five straight defeats in the Super-12 stage. Pakistan, on a dream run, were eliminated from the T20 World Cup by Australia in the semifinals.

Bangladesh will derive confidence from their performances at home. Skipper Mahmudullah's captaincy will be tested once again after Bangladesh selectors named a squad minus some star players. While Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are out due to injuries, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das have been dropped due to poor form.

On the slow turners in Mirpur (Dhaka), Bangladesh will bank on their spinners. The spin duo of Mahedi Hasan and Nusum Ahmed will have to play a bigger role since Shakib's four overs of left-arm spin will be missed. The Bangladesh pace attack will be led by Taskin Ahmed, who finished with six wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Bangladesh were dangerous at home and he will take nothing for granted in spite of a superb outing at the World Cup. The team is loaded with performers and all eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan, the opener who scored 281 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam (303 runs in the World Cup), regarded as one of the world's top batsmen, will bank on his bowlers to deliver. While Shaheen Afridi remains the bowling spearhead, it will be spinning all-rounders Shahdab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz who will hold the key for Pakistan.