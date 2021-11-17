Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Name Four New Faces For T20 Internationals Against Pakistan

Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali and Shohidul Islam are the four new faces who have been named in the Bangladesh side for the T20s against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested to keep him fresh for the two Test matches against Pakistan following the T20 series. | File photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T00:59:24+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:59 am

Bangladesh called up four newcomers in their 16-man squad to play Pakistan in three T20 internationals this month. After Bangladesh’s dismal performances in the T20 World Cup 2021, wholesome changes were on cards. (More Cricket News)

The sweeping changes were in response to the disappointing performances at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman where Bangladesh failed to register a victory in the Super 12s. Bangladesh was also beaten by Scotland in the preliminary round.

Opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and legspinner Aminul Islam were recalled beside new batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali, and pace bowler Shohidul Islam. Opener Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and fast bowler Rubel Hossain have been dropped, while all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin were unavailable due to injuries.

The other missing player from Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup squad was Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin. Mushfiqur, who needs one more game to become the second Bangladeshi to 100 T20s, scored 95 runs at the tournament, including a half-century against Sri Lanka.

Calling Mushfiqur Bangladesh’s best batsman, Minhajul said he was rested to keep him fresh for the two Test matches following the T20 series. “Since Tamim Iqbal is not available in the Test series due to his injury, we want our best batsman to keep him refreshed ahead of the Test series,” he said.

“We have back-to-back Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, so after a lengthy discussion with the team management we decided to give him rest.” The T20 series begins on November 19 in Dhaka. The second is on November 20 and the finale on November 22 at the same venue.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.

Babar Azam Shakib Al Hasan Dhaka Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Sports
