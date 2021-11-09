Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Dhaka on November 19, 20, and 22.

Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez in action during the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah, UAE on October 26. | AP

Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series
2021-11-09T12:31:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:31 pm

Pakistan middle-order batter Mohammad Hafeez has withdrawn from the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh this month. (More Cricket News)

Hafeez, starring at the ongoing T20 World Cup, wanted to give fringe batters an opportunity “to perform and gain international experience and exposure," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

Mohammad Hafeez was replaced by the in-form Iftikhar Ahmed, who missed out on the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's three World Cup reserves - Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Khushdil Shah - were also in the 18-man squad.

The three-match series will be in Dhaka on November 19, 20, and 22. The T20 series will be followed by two Test matches, for which the squad will be named later.

Pakistan retained Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim coach, and bowling consultant Vernon Philander of South Africa will remain with the team in Bangladesh until the first test.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

