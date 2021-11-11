AUS Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

If thrashing India in a World Cup broke a jinx for Pakistan, Babar Azam's team will be up against another bogey side in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai tonight. Statistically speaking, Australia have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup knock out match and if they can protect that record, Aaron Finch's team will set up a Trans-Tasman battle royale in Dubai on Sunday (October 15). New Zealand stormed into their maiden final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, courtesy a five-wicket win with an over to spare. Pakistan are the form team in the T20 World Cup 2021. They have been unbeaten in their group and are now looking to achieve what no team ever has: win the men's T20 World Cup without suffering a single defeat. Pakistan have the team to do this. Young skipper Babar Azam has played a leading role with four half-centuries in the Super 12 stage. He has been well supported by Mohammad Rizwan at the top and veterans like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali have added muscle to the middle order. Australia will pin their hopes on their bowling. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have to strike in the first powerplay or else things can get out of control. It will be interesting to see how the PAK batsmen handle leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is among the leading wicket-takers of this T20 World Cup. Australia's top order will face the Shaheen Afridi test. The lanky left-arm seamer destroyed India in a deadly opening spell and if Afridi can do an encore, Australia will expose a rather untested middle order. Of the 640 runs they have scored in this T20 World Cup, 402 have been scored by the top three of Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs Pakistan here.



Probable Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Probable Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.