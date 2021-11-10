PAK Vs AUS, T20 World Cup, Semifinal: Here's Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia - Statistical Highlights

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 11).

Babar Azam's team is the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far and all five wins have been convincing, including a 10-wicket mauling of pre-tournament favourites and bitter-rivals India.

Pakistan qualified for the last-four stage for the fifth time.

Australia, on the other hand, have won four and lost one in five Super 12 matches. They finished second in their group to enter the semifinal for the fourth time.

The clash will be a repeat of the 2010 semifinal at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on May 14, where Australia swept the Green Shirts aside to win by three wickets with just one ball remaining.

Head-to-head

Pakistan have won 12, lost nine, tied one and abandoned one in their 23 T20 International matches played against Australia. They have won three and lost three in six matches played against Australia in T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have won two, lost two and abandoned one in the last five T20I matches played against Aussies.

But in their last T20I meeting, the Aussies defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets at Perth on November 8, 2019.

Pakistan Vs Australia In T20 Internationals - Summary Of Results

(Venue/event - M - PAK Won - AUS Won - Tied - N/R)

Australia - 4 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 1;

Bangladesh - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 0;

England - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 0;

India - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0;

South Africa - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 0;

Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 0;

UAE - 8 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 0;

West Indies - 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0;

Zimbabwe - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 0;

Total - 23 - 12 - 9 - 1 - 1.

In World Cup - 6 - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0;

In the last five matches - 5 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 1.

Highest Innings Totals

Pakistan: 194/7 in 20 overs at Harare on 05-07-2018;

Australia: 197/7 in 19.5 overs at Gros Islet on 14-05-2010.

Lowest Innings Totals

Pakistan: 74 in 19.1 overs at Dubai on 10 09-2012;

Australia: 89 in 19.3 overs at Dubai on 05-09-2012; 89 in 16.5 overs at Abu Dhabi on 24-10-2018.

Highest Individual Scores

Pakistan: 94 by Umar Akmal at Dhaka on 23-03-2014;

Australia: 81 by Shane Watson at Gros Islet on 02-05-2010.

Best Bowling Performances

Pakistan: 4/8 by Umar Gul at Dubai on 07-05-2009;

Australia: 5/27 by James Faulkner at Mohali by 25-03-2016.