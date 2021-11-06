Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup Live Scores: Pat Cummins Gets Chris Gayle Early

West Indies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup and will play for pride against Australia in Abu Dhabi today. Get here AUS vs WI live scores.

Australia need to beat the West Indies to stay in contention for a semifinal berth in T20 World Cup 2021. Get here live scores of AUS vs WI. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T15:45:16+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 3:45 pm

In the Group of Death, Australia and South Africa are in a two-horse race to make the semifinals from Group 1. Australia play West Indies in Saturday's first match in Abu Dhabi and a win should be enough to see them into the semi-finals, as long as South Africa don’t beat England and pull off a big net run rate (NRR) swing in the final Group 1 match later in the day in Sharjah. If England lose, then three teams will be on eights points each but England will have a good chance to qualify by virtue of their staggering net run rate (3.183). Australia (1.031) are slightly ahead of South Africa (0.742) on NRR and must beat West Indies to remain in the fray. Australia, on current form, will start as favourites but you never know when West Indies turn up. Dwayne Bravo will be playing his final T20 International for West Indies and Chris Gayle, who is keen to play the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, will love to go out on a high. Beating the eliminated West Indies is by no means a foregone conclusion for Aaron Finch and his side. The two nations played a five-match T20 International series earlier in the summer as they prepared for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and it was West Indies who dominated those meetings, running out 4-1 series winners. Get here live cricket scores of Australia vs West Indies.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

3:42 PM IST: Gayle Goes

Bowling change. Chris Gayle welcomes Pat Cummins with a six, over long-on. Then gets out. Bowled. He goes for 15 off 9. And that little cameo could be his last knock for the Windies. Nicholas Pooran is the new batter. WI - 30/1 (2.2)

3:40 PM IST: Massive Over

Josh Hazlewood shares the new ball. Evin Lewis hits the first three balls for fours, then a single. Chris Gayle hits the fifth for a six, over midwicket. A leg bye to end the over. 20 from the over. WI - 24/0 (2)

3:36 PM IST: Starc Vs Gayle

Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Chris Gayles takes a double off the first, an inside edge. A single, then a leg bye as Evin Lewis misses his flick. And three dots. Four from the over.

3:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Australia are unchanged. One change for West Indies with Hayden Walsh coming in for Ravi Rampaul. Dwayne Bravo is playing his last match for the Windies. And there's a general feeling that Chris Gayle is also playing his last for the team.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

3:03 PM IST: Toss

Australia win the toss and will bowl first against West Indies.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

