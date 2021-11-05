T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

West Indies star Dwayne Bravo confirmed that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign when the team faces Australia on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

If he plays, the match would be Bravo's 294th appearance for the West Indies.

“I think the time has come," Bravo said in a conversation with former captain Daren Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan on the ICC's post-match Facebook Live show.

"I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here.

“One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it."

Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka ended defending champion West Indies’ slim hopes of advancing to the semifinals with an emphatic 20-run victory in their last T20 World Cup 2021 game.

A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Bravo, who made his international debut in 2004, played 90 T20Is for the West Indies, taking 78 wickets and scoring more than 1000 runs.

Bravo took the winning catch for West Indies to win the 2012 T20 World Cup. The seam-bowling all-rounder was again part of the squad that won the 2016 edition.

The 38-year-old also said that he would do whatever he could to help the next generation.

"For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players.

"I think in the white ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them.

"It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high," he said.

Bravo highlighted the legacy his generation of West Indies players have been able to leave.

"It's important for us to have our own identity and not always be in the shadow of the previous legends. Obviously, what these guys have done in the 70s, 80 and early 90s, we respect that and these are the guys who inspired us to play the game.

"This is a format that was born in 2008 or something like that, for us to dominate the way we dominate in that short period of time in a fairly new format - I remember having a conversation with you (Sammy) that 'yes, Sir Viv and Sir Gary have their own legacy, Sir Clive Lloyd and these guys, but we have our opportunity to create our own.' We should be proud of ourselves.

"We create our own legacy. Some people might think this is a format that a lot of people don't respect, but the reality is this is an ICC tournament and it's a tournament that is sanctioned by ICC cricket so we should be proud of what we have achieved," he said.