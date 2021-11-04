SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Need To Win And Hope For The Best

Like Bangladesh, who played Australia earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka will love to exit the T20 World Cup 2021 on a high. With two points from four matches, this new-look Sri Lankan team has the potential to finish on the winning side in Abu Dhabi tonight against a West Indian team that has been far below par in this World Cup. Mathematically speaking, West Indies have a chance to make the semifinals from Group 1 but for that to happen, they have to garner two full points versus Lanka and also win big to emerge out of their -1.598 net run rate. West Indies have a win from three matches and play Australian next to finish their group matches. Sri Lanka are quite capable of stopping the West Indies. They have the bowling variety -- leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva is the highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2021 with 14 wickets -- to challenge the West Indian power hitters in a venue where the boundaries are longer than Dubai or Sharjah. It's time for Chris Gayle to rise. The Jamaican, who deserted Punjab Kings to be ready for the T20 World Cup, has not crossed 20 in his last six T20 innings. Sri Lanka and West Indies have met each other seven times in T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka have won five of those fixtures. Follow here live cricket scores of SL vs WI.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.