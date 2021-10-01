Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue

The West Indian has played just two games for PBKS in IPL 2021 UAE leg and now wants to refresh before the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

Chris Gayle is likely to remain in Dubai before joining the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup. | PBKS

outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T00:40:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:40 am

Star player Chris Gayle has decided to leave the IPL's bio-secure environment due to ‘bubble fatigue’, his team Punjab Kings (PBKS) said on Thursday. Gayle had played two games for the team since IPL’s resumption and now wants to refresh before the T20 World Cup beginning next month. (More Cricket News)

The West Indian flew into Dubai from another bio-bubble created for the Caribbean Premier League and staying in a protected environment has taken a toll on him like many other international players in COVID times.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up.”

Head coach Anil Kumble said the team respects his decision. “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup,” said Kumble.

Gayle is likely to remain in Dubai before joining the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup. 

Chris Gayle Anil Kumble UAE Cricket Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2021 COVID 19 Bio-bubble T20 World Cup Sports
