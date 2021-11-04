Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
AUS Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh

Australia are third in Group 1 and need full points against Bangladesh in Dubai today. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs BAN.

AUS Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh
Bangladesh play for pride but Australia have to win on Thursday in Dubai to keep their hopes of a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2021 alive. Get here live cricket scores of AUS vs BAN. | AP Photo

AUS Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh
2021-11-04T15:04:18+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 3:04 pm

Australia are playing catch-up with South Africa in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The former 50-over world champions have four points from three matches and need a win against Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon to level with South Africa, who have six points from four games in the Super 12 stage. England lead this group with four straight wins (eight points) and already have a foot in the semifinals. The only team that has a confirmed semifinal berth is Pakistan from Group 2, which is interestingly poised after India beat Afghanistan, and New Zealand defeated Scotland on Wednesday. Australia seemed a formidable team until England hammered their arch-rivals. Jos Buttler toyed with the Aussie attack that is spearheaded by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who lost four games in as many matches, are no longer in the race to the final four. They had a tournament to forget. Already coping with their inconsistent batting, Bangladesh sustained a major blow when their star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Bangladesh Tigers play for pride and a win against Warner, Smith, Finch and Company will be a great way to go home and await Pakistan in a bilateral series. Follow live updates and cricket scores of AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup match:

15:03 Toss

Australia have won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. 

14:52 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to another T20 World Cup coverage by Outlook India. Today Australia play Bangladesh with an eye to be one step closer to the semifinals. For Bangladesh, they would want to end the tournament on a high as they have lost all their four matches in the Super 12 stage and are out of last four contention.  

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

