Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: On Diwali Eve, India Need Cracker Of A Show Vs Afghanistan

India have to beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi tonight to keep their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal hopes alive. Follow here IND vs AFG live scores and updates.

In a pre-Diwali T20 World Cup 2021 contest, India face Afghanistan in a Super-12 match Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs AFG here. | AP

2021-11-03T18:43:36+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 6:43 pm

 On Choti Diwali on Wednesday, entire India will be praying that Virat Kohli and his team play true to their reputation in a crucial T20 World Cup Group 2 match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. With Pakistan already in the semifinals from this group, India, New Zealand and Afghanistan all have a chance to make the last four and each one of them will be gunning for two full points and nothing less. In this format of the game, no team is a favourite and when a playing XI has three world-class spinners, they can never be ignored. Indian batsmen will brace for some spin test against Afghanistan's troika of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain Mohammad Nabi. Batsmen like KL Rahul, who don't have a great record against Rashid Khan, will have to dig deep into their IPL knowledge to score their runs against the Afghans, who have four points from three matches and a very healthy nett run rate of 3.097. It is thus imperative that India, who have lost to Pakistan and New Zealand by big margins, must not only win but emerge victorious by a handsome margin so as to take care of their -1.609 run rate. The experiment to open with Ishan Kishan is likely to end with Rohit Sharma expected to go back to his usual position. But it's not about position, dew or other external factors that will matter tonight. India need to show their hunger and shun indiscretion against a dangerous opponent. India have never lost a T20 international against Afghanistan but that's history. Indians simply need to fire so that cricket fans can enjoy Diwali on Thursday. Follow here live cricket scores and live updates of IND vs AFG.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS | NZ vs SCO)

18:43 PM IST: Battle of spinners in Abu Dhabi 

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has assisted spinners so far in this tournament and Wednesday will be no change. Afghanistan, who are heavily loaded with spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman would like to exploit the conditions. On the other hand, it would be interesting to see whether Ravi Ashwin replaces an unfit Hardik Pandya and how Varun Chakravarthy displays his skills. Ravindra Jadeja will also play a part.    

17:54 PM IST: Guptill misses ton

ICYMI, New Zealand's Martin Guptill missed on a well-deserved century after he was dismissed for 93 runs against Scotland. Had he scored those seven runs, Guptill would have scored this tournament's second ton after Jos Buttler's 101 not out against Sri Lanka.      

17:51 PM IST: Scenario

As things stand currently, Pakistan have already made it to the semis. Afghanistan with two wins are in the second spot while New Zealand, who are playing Scotland now, are third. A win against Scotland will make New Zealand equal with Afghans with four points.  If Afghanistan manage to beat India, they go one step further for their first semifinal spot in any ICC tournament.       

17:45 PM IST: Hello 

Hello and welcome to another Outlook India coverage in the ongoing T20 World Cup, this time it's India playing against Afghanistan. Mind you, if Afghanistan win today, it's curtains for India.   

 

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

