Pakistan Hammer Namibia By 45 Runs, Enter ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals - Highlights

First this first. Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals. After three wins in three against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan, the Babar Azam-led side wanted to test their batters and they came out with flying colours. The favourites set a massive 190-run target for minnows Namibia in their fourth Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Skipper Azam (70 off 49) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 off 50) stitched yet another century opening stand, a record fifth in T20Is, after a very slow start. After Fakhar Zaman's 5 off 5, veteran Mohammad Hafeez hit 32 off 16, and was involved in an unbeaten 67-run third-wicket stand with Rizwan, who hit JJ Smit for 4,6,4,4,2 in the last over of the innings. Then, Pakistan restricted Namibia to 144/5 to set up another comfortable win. For Namibia, David Wiese top-scored. Four wins in four for the 2009 champions, and they have taken one of the two semifinal spots from Group 2. Afghanistan, India and New Zealand will fight for the remaining spot. They play Scotland in their final group match in Sharjah on November 7. Namibia next play New Zealand in Sharjah on November 5, then take on India in Dubai on November 8. Catch highlights and cricket scores of PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup match here.

11:13 PM IST: Result

Shaheen Afridi with the last over. David Wiese launches the third ball for a six, over deep square leg. Then a four and a no ball for front foot. Dot off the free-hit. 16 from the over. Pakistan win by 45 runs, and they become the first team to make the semis. NAM - 144/5 (20); PAK - 189/2 (20).

11:02 PM IST: 62 in 6

Haris Rauf with the penultimate over. David Wiese hits the first ball for a six, straight. Rauf's figures: 1/25. In the previous over, Hasan Ali leaked five runs for figures of 1/22. Namibia need 62 runs in 6 balls. NAM - 128/5 (19)

10:40 PM IST: 89 In 30

Hasan Ali on with his third over. David Wiese hits the fourth ball for a four to third man. Eight from the over. Namibia need 89 runs in 30 balls. 31 runs and two wickets in the last five overs. NAM - 101/4 (15)

10:36 PM IST: Four Down

Shadab Khan with this final over. Craig Williams hits the fifth ball for a four, over backward point. And the wicket off the next. Straight to Hasan Ali at long-off. Williams goes for 40 off 37. Shadab's figures: 1/35. Namibia need 97 runs in 36 balls. NAM - 93/4 (14).

10:28 PM IST: Three Down

Imad Wasim returns for his third over. Craig Williams hits the first ball for a four, down the ground. A single then the wicket of Gerhard Erasmus (15 off 10). caught by Shadab Khan at extra cover. David Wiese is the new man. 83/3 (12.3)

10:14 PM IST: Drinks

Shadab Khan continue. Gerhard Erasmus hits the fifth ball for a six, straight down the ground. Then flicks the last ball for a four. 14 from the over. Namibia need 120 runs in 60 balls. NAM - 70/2 (10)

10:08 PM IST: Two Down

Mohammad Hafeez on with his first over. Stephan Baard takes a three, to third man. Craig Williams hits the next ball for a six, over mid-wicket boundary. A dot, then a run out. Baard takes a dive at the striker's end with the bat sticking. Good throw from Mohammad Rizwan from mid-wicket. Baard goes for 29 off 29. Gerhard Erasmus is the new man. NAM - 55/2 (8.4)

9:54 PM IST: First Six

Haris Rauf gets his first over. Stephan Baard flicks the fifth ball for a six, over fine leg boundary. Sublime timing by the right-handed batter, on the walk. 10 from the over. NAM - 34/1 (6)

9:33 PM IST: First Wicket

Hasan Ali shares new ball with Shaheen Afridi. He cleans up Michael van Lingen with the third ball. Van Lingen goes for 4 off 2. Craig Williams is the new man. NAM - 8/1 (1.3)

9:31 PM IST: Chase Begins

Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. Two dots to Stephan Baard, then a double. A dot, then a single. Michael van Lingen hits the last ball for a four, to square leg boundary. Seven from the over. Target for Namibia - 190 runs.

9:20 PM IST: Wishful

So, can Namibia give India a lifeline by upsetting Pakistan? They need 190 runs. Btw, HERE's HOW India can make the semis.

9:15 PM IST: Innings Break

JJ Smit with the final over. Mohammad Rizwan hits the first fora four, to mid-off, then a si, over backward square. Another four, this time to backward point. Another four, same shot, same area. One more, this time a powerful square cut. A double to extra cover to end the over. 24 from the over. Smit's figures: 0/50. 71 runs in the last five. 34 in the last two. PAK - 189/2 (20)

9:06 PM IST: Rizwan Fifty

David Wiese with the penultimate over. Mohammad Rizwan hits the fourth ball for a six, over backward square leg boundary, and fifty, in 43 balls. 10 from the over. Wiese's figures: 1/30. PAK - 165/2 (19)

9:02 PM IST: Hafeez Takes Charge

Ruben Trumpelmann returns for his final over. Mohammad Hafeez hits the first two balls for fours, then a couple to extra cover. Then, another couple to fine leg. A single and Mohammad Rizwan, on 44, gets first strike in 15 balls. A four to backward square leg to end the over. 17 from the over. PAK - 155/2 (18)

8:49 PM IST: Two Down

Jan Frylinck returns for his final over. And wicketkeeper Zane Green takes a stunning reaction catch to send Fakhar Zaman back for 5 off 5. Mohammad Hafeez is the new man. PAK - 122/2 (15.4)

8:41 PM IST: Babar Goes

Finally. Babar Azam welcomes David Wiese back with a four, to third man. Then the wicket to end the 113-run opening stand in 86 balls. Babar holes out to deep midwicket, taken by Jan Nicolaas Frylinck. Babar goes for 70 off 49. Fakhar Zaman is the new man. PAK - 113/1 (14.2)

8:27 PM IST: Babar Fifty

A double to deep square leg off the third ball and 24th T20I fifty for Babar Azam, in 39 balls. Pakistan skipper hits the next ball for a four, to long-off. Earlier in the over, Mohammad Rizwan launches the first ball for a six, over the long-on boundary. And another four, to fine leg as Rizman makes faintest of contacts. 18 runs from Ruben Trumpelmann's third over. 53 from the last five. PAK - 89/0 (12)

8:14 PM IST: Drinks

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton gets his first over. Two singles, then Babar Azam (43 off 35) comes down the pitch and plays the third to the long-on boundary for a four. A single, then Mohammad Rizwan (16 off 25) gets lucky. Inside edge and the ball misses the leg stump, for a single. Nine from the over. 36 runs in the last five overs. PAK - 59/0 (10)

7:57 PM IST: Powerplay Over

Jan Frylinck gets his first over. Babar Azam hits the fourth ball for a four, through extra cover. Sublime. Six from the over. PAK - 29/0 (6)

7:41 PM IST: Brilliant Start

Ruben Trumpelmann comtinues. Two singles from his second. In the previous over, David Wiese conceded four runs, including a three off the second ball. PAK - 6/0 (3)

Well, before the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had warned his teammates against complacency.

"In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency. We can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best," he said.

7:33 PM IST: Maiden

Ruben Trumpelmann with the new ball and a maiden to Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam is Rizwan's opening partner.

7:07 PM IST: Playing XIs

Babar Azam said they want to test their batters. Pakistan are unchanged. Two changes for Namibia. Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo in for Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.

7:03 PM IST: Toss

Pakistan win the toss and they will bat first against Namibia.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.