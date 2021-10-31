Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup: Hurt India Aim Turnaround In Dubai

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between India vs New Zealand. Both teams have lost to Pakistan in their opening Group 2 matches.

India and New Zealand face a must-win Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. This is the second match for both teams. Follow here live scores and updates of IND v NZ Group 2 match. | Courtesy: BCCI

2021-10-31T18:30:11+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 6:30 pm

India's good T20 International record against New Zealand -- IND have won eight last of the 11 vs NZ -- may make Virat Kohli's team odds on favourite against Kane Williamson's Kiwis, but history will mean nothing when the two nations clash in a crucial Super 12 match in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday evening. Both teams need to win as Pakistan, with three wins in three, are sitting pretty on top of the table and look good to take one of the two semifinal spots from the group. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets. New Zealand were also beaten comprehensively by the Green Shirts. Against Pakistan, India lost the match in the powerplay. Shaheen Afridi reduced India to six for two wickets with his incisive left-arm seam. Tonight, India have to guard against a similar type of bowler in the Kiwi ranks -- Trent Boult, who has dismissed Rohit Sharma thrice in T20 Internationals. There has been a lot of talk around Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has been below par and his injuries have made more news than his recent performances. India are likely to make changes in their line-up with fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur expected to play. Teams chasing in Dubai have generally ended up winning games and the toss could play a key role because the dew will come into play tonight. Both teams are packed with T20 specialists and should produce entertaining cricket. Follow live cricket scores and updates of India vs Afghanistan here.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | AFG Vs NAM Blog

6:26 PM IST: That Hat-trick!

On this day, 34 years ago, Chetan Sharma took a hat-trick against New Zealand in Nagpur during a 1987 World Cup group match. Same opponents tonight, and India need a win to keep their hopes alive.

Relive the moment here:

6:03 PM IST: The Rivalry

The T20 rivalry started with their first-ever meeting in the 2007 World Cup. New Zealand won by 10 wickets at Wanderers. It took nearly a decade and six matches for India to taste a win against the Kiwis. But, India are on a roll in this fixture, winning the last five, including two Super Overs. Tonight, they are meeting for the 17th time, and the head-to-head record is inseparable: 8-8. Then again, the Kiwis have a 2-0 in the World Cups. India lost the Nagpur clash by 47 runs in the 2016 World Cup.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Trent Boult Hardik Pandya Shardul Thakur Dubai UAE Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
