Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

India, the host of the T20 World Cup 2021, are yet to open their account. The team sits in the fifth position with a -0.973 net run-rate in Group 2.

India captain Virat Kohli, right, shaking hands with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup match between the two sides at Dubai on October 31. | Photo: AP

2021-10-31T21:05:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 9:05 pm

India skipper Virat Kohli criticised the ICC Men's T20 World Cup schedule of his team, terming it "ridiculous" during the toss against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (More Cricket News

Team India, who are taking on New Zealand in a must-win match, played their tournament opener on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan, exactly seven days ago.

"It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break...," Kohli said at the toss ahead of the match against New Zealand.

Interestingly, after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan, Kohli had stated that the break works well for India given that players were coming off a high-intensity IPL.

"I think it works really well for us from all point of views. Knowing that we have played a full-fledged season already, we played the IPL, which is very high octane by itself in testing conditions here in the UAE, and then we come into the World Cup" Kohli had said.

"So for us, these big breaks are definitely something that's going to help us as a team to be in the prime physical condition that we need to be to play this high-intensity tournament," he had gone on to add."

On Sunday, Kohli's views changed but he acknowledged that the long break helped his players recover from niggles and other minor injuries.

"Yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove," Kohli added.

After their fixture against New Zealand, India are scheduled to play Afghanistan on November 3, Scotland on November 5, and Namibia on November 8, which will wind up the league stage of the T20 showpiece.

