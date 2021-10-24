Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Not To Bowl Until At Least Close To Knockouts

Hardik Pandya, who underwent a back surgery in the UK in October 2019, hasn't bowled since then. He also didn't bowl a single over in IPL 2021.

Hardik Pandya’s selection in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad has been under scrutiny as the India all-rounder has not bowled for a while. | File photo

2021-10-24T21:31:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 9:31 pm

His back is not a matter of concern anymore but India’s swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday made it clear that he won’t resume bowling until at least the T20 World Cup 2021 close in on the knockouts. (More Cricket News)

Hardik was speaking ahead of the T20 showpiece’s marquee clash between India and Pakistan here. (IND vs PAK LIVE STREAMING)

“The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl,” Hardik said.

Hardik’s selection in the World Cup squad has been under scrutiny as the all-rounder has not bowled for a while, but a day before the team's opening match in the tournament, India captain Kohli asserted that he has an important role to play as a finisher.

ALSO READ: Players Take The Knee Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Kohli said Hardik looks fit enough to chip in with a couple of overs but he is likely to regain full fitness as the tournament progresses. The all-rounder, who did not bowl a single over in the second leg of IPL 2021 recently, underwent a back surgery in the United Kingdom in October 2019.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game against Pakistan, he said, “I don’t like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family makes sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes.

“It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right,” Hardik said.

Black Live Matter: Players Take The Knee Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Tags

