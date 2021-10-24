Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Black Live Matter: Players Take The Knee Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Indian players took the knee and Pakistanis showed solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

A television screengrab shows Indian players taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match against Pakistan in Dubai. | Twitter

2021-10-24T20:02:00+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 8:02 pm

In a noble gesture to support the Black Lives Matter, the Indian players took the knee moments before their high-octane T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

On Saturday, England cricketers along with their West Indies counterparts took the knee. Sent into bat first, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma went in the middle before the latter spoke with the rival captain Babar Azam whether they will take the knee or not.

It was no problem for Pakistan skipper Babar as Rahul and Rohit took the knee while the rest of the Indian team did the same just outside the boundary line. Meanwhile, Pakistan players chose to keep their hands on their chest and not knee down. 

England players had lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the home series against West Indies last year.

