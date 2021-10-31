AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Namibia face Afghanistan's Spin Test

Afghanistan's imposing spin troika of Rashid Khan, Mujib Ur Rehman and Mohammad Nabi will check out Namibia's batting skills as the two nationals square off in a Group 2 Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With Pakistan virtually sure of qualifying for the semifinals from this group, Afghanistan, Namibia, India and New Zealand all have a chance to grab the second knockout berth from this pool. India play New Zealand in the second match on Sunday under floodlights. Namibia beat Scotland in their opening Super 12 match but the tournament will get tougher from here on. After a winning start, Afghanistan ran Pakistan close in their second match and will start favourites against the Namibians. Namibia's best shot is by putting runs on the board and capitalise on Afghanistan’s relatively poor pace attack. They also hold the advantage of being familiar with the conditions, having played three games in Abu Dhabi. Follow here live cricket scores of Afghanistan vs Namibia.



