Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

Less than 24 hours after the AFG Vs PAK match, former skipper Asghar Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire after the match against Namibia.

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan is carried by his teammates from the field after defeating Namibia by 62 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 31, 2021. | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

2021-10-31T19:36:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 7:36 pm

A teary-eyed Asghar Afghan said his decision to retire in the middle of the ongoing T20 World Cup was triggered by the pain that he and his teammates endured after Afghanistan's heart-breaking loss to Pakistan in their previous match.

AFG Vs NAM Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss in their Super 12 match against Pakistan in which Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over, with the team requiring 24 off the last two overs, to end the contest .

Less than 24 hours after the match, former skipper Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire after the match against Namibia.

"In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire," Asghar, who has led Afghanistan in 115 matches, said wiping his tears during a chat after the end of the first innings.

"There are plenty of memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to retire."

The 33-year-old played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is, including the Namibia match, in a creditable career, scoring 4246 runs across formats.

"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it's something I cannot explain," said Afghan, who scored a 23-ball 31 on Sunday.

Afghanistan will next play India on November 3 and New Zealand on November 7.

The team is playing at the ICC event at a time when the country itself is in turmoil following the Taliban takeover.

The future of Afghan cricketers is also uncertain due to the drastic changes in the political landscape. The Taliban have already barred women from playing the game.

