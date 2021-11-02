Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Live Streaming Of India V Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs AFG Live - Full Details

Nothing less than two full points will help India's cause on Wednesday. Get details of when and where to watch the IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup match live.

Familiar with each other thanks to the IPL, India's batting has to deal with the spin threat posed by Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. Nabi and Khan play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-11-02T20:24:58+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:24 pm

All eyes will be on India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup encounter at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3 (Wednesday). It will provide an under-performing India one last chance to still make it to the semi-finals. However, India's fortune in Group 2 s no longer in just their hands as the ball is in the courts of the other two teams - Afghanistan and New Zealand.

India vs Afghanistan will be live telecasted on TV and live streamed on digital devices from 7.30 PM IST.

The Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India depend on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand, but interestingly not by a big margin. Since Afghanistan enjoy an extremely healthy net run-rate, it would be great for India if Mohammad Nabi's team win by a small margin. The story is not over yet! India need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin to boost their net run-rate to secure a semifinal berth.

India's approach in their two matches has been criticised across the globe, with former cricketers questioning India's batting combination.

In their last match against New Zealand, India dropped Rohit Sharma one down and sent Ishan Kishan. However, this tactic backfired as their body language revealed some other story. If India lose against Afghanistan they will be out of the tournament.

On the other side, Afghanistan, who sit in the second position with four points, need to win regardless of the margin against India in order inch closer to the semifinals.

Afghanistan's approach in their first three matches has been to bat first and then spin a web around opposition. In their last match, Afghanistan thrashed Namibia by 62 runs.

The Afghans will be aiming to build on their momentum and show the exit door to the T20 World Cup host nation, India.

