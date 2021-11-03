NZ Vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Scotland Bowl First Against New Zealand

It is expected that the big teams like New Zealand, India and Pakistan will be ruthless in their approach when in sight of grabbing a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan have already done that with their fourth straight win in the competition coming Tuesday night. New Zealand, who normally let their performance do all the talking, should be the favourites against Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon given the depth and balance of their team. Having defeated India in their last match on October 31, Kane Williamson's team will not be in awe of Scotland, who have lost both their Super 12 matches in Group 2 against Namibia and Afghanistan. India are playing Afghanistan later tonight and only a win can keep New Zealand in the fray for a semifinal spot. Scotland will bank on their veteran batter Kyle Coetzer, who was a member of the SCO team when it played NZ in a T20 International in 2009. Scotland lost that rain-hit fixture against the Kiwis but they can well salvage some pride in the UAE. Scotland had qualified for the Super 12 stage having won three matches on the trot. This is Scotland's first game in Dubai this World Cup. The Scots have won four out of the eight T20 Internationals here. Follow live cricket scores and updates of New Zealand vs Scotland here.

3:03 PM IST: Toss

Scotland win the toss and will bowl first against New Zealand.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.