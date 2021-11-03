Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

NZ Vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Scotland Bowl First Against New Zealand

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of New Zealand vs Scotland. NZ beat India in their last T20 World Cup group match.

NZ Vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Scotland Bowl First Against New Zealand
New Zealand will start as favourites against Scotland in Dubai Wednesday afternoon. NZ must win to stay in hunt for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. Follow here NZ v SCO live scores and updates. | AP Photo

Trending

NZ Vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Scotland Bowl First Against New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T15:04:17+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 3:04 pm

It is expected that the big teams like New Zealand, India and Pakistan will be ruthless in their approach when in sight of grabbing a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan have already done that with their fourth straight win in the competition coming Tuesday night. New Zealand, who normally let their performance do all the talking, should be the favourites against Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon given the depth and balance of their team. Having defeated India in their last match on October 31, Kane Williamson's team will not be in awe of Scotland, who have lost both their Super 12 matches in Group 2 against Namibia and Afghanistan. India are playing Afghanistan later tonight and only a win can keep New Zealand in the fray for a semifinal spot. Scotland will bank on their veteran batter Kyle Coetzer, who was a member of the SCO team when it played NZ in a T20 International in 2009. Scotland lost that rain-hit fixture against the Kiwis but they can well salvage some pride in the UAE. Scotland had qualified for the Super 12 stage having won three matches on the trot. This is Scotland's first game in Dubai this World Cup. The Scots have won four out of the eight T20 Internationals here. Follow live cricket scores and updates of New Zealand vs Scotland here.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

3:03 PM IST: Toss

Scotland win the toss and will bowl first against New Zealand.

Squads

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Kane Williamson Trent Boult Dubai UAE Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Scotland national cricket team Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Vulnerable Australia Look For Strong Comeback Against Out Of Picture Bangladesh

AUS Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Vulnerable Australia Look For Strong Comeback Against Out Of Picture Bangladesh

Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Rivalry Is F1's Best Duel In Years

WI Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Defending Champions West Indies Aim For Survival As Sri Lanka Look To Sign Off On High

Champions League: Villarreal Beat Young Boys To Level With Group Leader Manchester United

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Shares Words Of Wisdom As Australia Look To Bounce Back After England Defeat

Ahead of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup Clash, Three Things India Can Learn From England

Champions League: Chelsea Inch Closer To Knockouts After Defeating Malmo 1-0

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Battles Past Marton Fucsovics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bayern Munich Qualify For Last 16 In Champions League

Bayern Munich Qualify For Last 16 In Champions League

Champions League: Ansu Fati Stars As Barcelona Beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0

Champions League: Ansu Fati Stars As Barcelona Beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0

T20 World Cup: Sharafudin Ashraf Replaces Asghar Afghan In Afghanistan Squad

T20 World Cup: Sharafudin Ashraf Replaces Asghar Afghan In Afghanistan Squad

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Plans To Outsmart Namibia

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Plans To Outsmart Namibia

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement