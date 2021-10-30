Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Get here live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs England, Super 12 match. Both teams are unbeaten and occupy the first two spots in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

AUS vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup: Improving Australia Will Test Settled England
England, on a roll, will face their stiffest test in the T20 World Cup against Australia in Dubai on Saturday.

2021-10-30T17:47:55+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 5:47 pm

An improving Australian cricket team clashes against England in Dubai on Saturday night. The winners of AUS vs ENG will almost surely seal a semifinal spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 from Group 1 where the other real contenders are South Africa and Sri Lanka. In their last match, Australia looked in a good flow against Sri Lanka. David Warner's return to form after a long stretch of run drought was a big hurrah for Aaron Finch's team that has never won a T20 World Cup. England are on a roll, particularly due to their spin twins, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Having broken little sweat to dismiss the West Indies in their opening Super 12 game, England proved too good for Bangladesh. Australia match will be their stiffest test as the quality of Aussie attack, led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, can be a handful. Teams chasing in Dubai have ended up on the winning side but this match could see some runs with both teams boasting exciting hitters of the white cricket ball. Since the 2010 final in Barbados, England and Australia have not played each other in the T20 World Cup. Warner, Steve Smith and England captain Eoin Morgan are survivors from that final that England won. Get here AUS v ENG T20 World Cup live scores. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

