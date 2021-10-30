Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Lose Review Early; Sri Lanka At 17/0 After 3 Overs

Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Group 1 Super-12 match here. SA and SL have a win and a loss each.

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Lose Review Early; Sri Lanka At 17/0 After 3 Overs
South Africa have a formidable T20 international record against Sri Lanka in recent times. Can they protect that Saturday afternoon in Sharjah? Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs SL. | AP

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Lose Review Early; Sri Lanka At 17/0 After 3 Overs
2021-10-30T15:44:22+05:30
Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 3:44 pm

Cricket South Africa, focused on showing solidarity on the Black Lives Matter movement, will have to show the same conviction against Sri Lanka in Sharjah Saturday afternoon if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals alive. South Africa have not lost against Sri Lanka in their last six T20 internationals but that record can at best give them the 'favourites' tag and nothing else. Quinton de Kock is expected to be back in the SA side after his emotional message on racism. But what will count today will be his runs and nothing else. De Kock, who has played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, is South Africa's best batsman in this format of the game and a robust start against the Lankans will immensely help the team score their second win in Group 1. Sharjah's wicket seems to be on the slower side and the Proteas can expect Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, the world's leading T20 international bowler, to probe the Sri Lankan top and middle order, still struggling for consistency. Both SA and SL have lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup. The Lankans have already played two matches in Sharjah. Will that be an advantage? Follow live cricket scores of SA vs SL here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

15:41 PM IST: South Africa lose review

15:33 PM IST: First over

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are in the middle. Aiden Markram with the new ball. Good start for Sri Lanka, rotating strike on almost each delivery. Sri Lanka 5/0 (1)

15:31 PM IST: Players take a knee

Sri Lanka batters and South Africa take a knee. All eyes on Quinton de Kock. He kneels too. His head is bowed but doesn't raise his arm.

15:23 PM IST: Time for national anthems

The players are out for their respective national anthems. Sri Lanka's national anthem is to be played followed by South Africa.

15:07 PM IST: Captains speak

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma confirms Quinton de Kock comes in for Heinrich Klaasen. Talking about the latest racism controversy, he says the team is feeling much better now and de Kock is in a much better state. He adds, "The first 5 overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it to be a slow and low wicket."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka says his team has played a couple of games at Sharjah so the "ball might keep low". He adds that bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us. 

15:05 PM IST: Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

15:02 PM IST: Toss

South Africa have won the toss and opted to field.

14:55 PM IST: Head to head

South Africa have beaten the island nation 11 times, while Sri Lanka have got the better of Proteas only five times.  In World T20 games, South Africa are 2-1 against Sri Lanka.

14:47 PM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to another T20 World Cup 2021 live coverage. All eyes will be on star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock who is likely to feature for South Africa today following his emotional apology on racism. On the other side, Maheesh Theekshana is expected to return for Sri Lanka as he has recovered from a side strain that kept him out of the playing XI during Sri Lanka's first match.

Squads (from):

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

