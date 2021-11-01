Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Shakib Al Hasan suffered a hamstring pull while fielding during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies.

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches
Shakib Al Hasan batted as an opener during the T20 World Cup 2021 match against the West Indies on Friday. | Photo: AP

Trending

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T13:37:09+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 1:37 pm

Shakib Al Hasan, the leading all-rounder of the Bangladesh national cricket team, will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to an injury. According to official reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders star has suffered a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News) 

Bangladesh are in the bottom of Group 1 with three defeats from as many matches. Their chances of making it to the T20 World Cup knockouts is out of the question.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been playing IPL in the UAE for KKR, injured his hamstring while fielding against the West Indies on Friday. Bangladesh lost that match to give West Indies their first victory in the T20 World Cup.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," team doctor Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

"In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."
It is not clear if Shakib will be available for the next set of internationals that Bangladesh are scheduled to play. Bangladesh are penciled to play three T20s and two Tests against Pakistan shortly after the T20 World Cup.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Bangladesh will surely miss Shakib Al Hasan in their next T20 World Cup game against against South Africa on November 2. Bangladesh's last Super-12 game is against Australia on November 4.

Both South Africa and Australia remain in fray for a semifinal berth. England are almost sure to qualify from Group 1.

Tags

Soumitra Bose Shakib Al Hasan Cricket Sports T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Caught Pakistan Bowled New Zealand At T20 World Cup - Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

India Caught Pakistan Bowled New Zealand At T20 World Cup - Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

World Boxing Championships: Nishant, Sanjeet Enter Quarterfinals

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

La Liga: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao Console Álex Remiro After Basque Derby

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Benefitted From Mitchell Santer's Spell, Says Ish Sodhi

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

Can India Make T20 World Cup Semifinals? Qualification Scenarios And What Virat Kohli's Team Have To Do

Can India Make T20 World Cup Semifinals? Qualification Scenarios And What Virat Kohli's Team Have To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement