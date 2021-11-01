Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Shakib Al Hasan, the leading all-rounder of the Bangladesh national cricket team, will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to an injury. According to official reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders star has suffered a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh are in the bottom of Group 1 with three defeats from as many matches. Their chances of making it to the T20 World Cup knockouts is out of the question.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been playing IPL in the UAE for KKR, injured his hamstring while fielding against the West Indies on Friday. Bangladesh lost that match to give West Indies their first victory in the T20 World Cup.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," team doctor Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

"In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

It is not clear if Shakib will be available for the next set of internationals that Bangladesh are scheduled to play. Bangladesh are penciled to play three T20s and two Tests against Pakistan shortly after the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will surely miss Shakib Al Hasan in their next T20 World Cup game against against South Africa on November 2. Bangladesh's last Super-12 game is against Australia on November 4.

Both South Africa and Australia remain in fray for a semifinal berth. England are almost sure to qualify from Group 1.