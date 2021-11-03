Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Live Streaming On Diwali - Full Details

Australia would be looking for a strong comeback when they take on Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on November 4 (Thursday). The Diwali Day match between the two sides will be live telecasted as well as live streamed on digital devices from 3.30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The Down Under side seemed a formidable team until England hammered their arch-rivals, which exposed Australia's weaknesses. The Australian team hardly sticks with the same playing XI as in their previous encounter questions were raised when Ashton Agar replaced Mitchell Marsh against England.

The Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Toss is at 3 PM and first ball at 3:30 PM IST.

Although Australia had certain plans against England, none worked as England rattled the Australian batting unit before Jos Buttler put up a show with his maiden T20 international hundred.

Australia have a reputed pace attack in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc but Buttler spared none with his willow. Australia would be hoping to forget the horrendous night and beat an eliminated Bangladesh in order to still make it to the semifinals.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who lost four games in as many matches, are no longer in the race to the final four. They had a tournament to forget. Already coping with their inconsistent batting, Bangladesh sustained a major blow as their star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

Regardless of the never-ending problems, Bangladesh would hope to finish off their tournament on high, shattering Australia's semifinals dream.