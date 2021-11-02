Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
With his maiden T20I hundred during England's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Sri Lanka, Jos Buttler also became the first Englishman and 18th batter overall to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

England's Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka during their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match in Sharjah, UAE on November 1, 2021. | AP

2021-11-02T21:40:55+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:40 pm

Jos Buttler recorded his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals as well as in the T20 World Cup by making an unbeaten 101 in 104 minutes off 67 balls with six sixes and the same number of fours against Sri Lanka during their Super 12 match at Sharjah on Monday (November 1). (More Cricket News)

It was his second-highest individual score for England in T20 World Cup after Alex Hales’ unbeaten 116 against Sri Lanka at Chattogram on March 27, 2014.

With this hundred, Jos Buttler also became the first Englishman and 18th batter overall to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 31-year-old scored two hundreds in 92 innings of 53 Test matches and nine hundreds in 123 innings of 148 One Day Internationals before his maiden hundred in 78 innings of 86 T20 Internationals.

Jos Buttler’s previous highest score in T20 Internationals was an unbeaten 83 against India at Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021.

India's Lokesh Rahul holds the record of playing the least number of matches (15) to reach
this milestone.

CENTURIES IN ALL THREE FORMATS OF THE GAME

(Batter - Tests - ODI - T20I - Total)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 149/34 - 448/19 - 55/1 - 652/54;
David Warner (Australia) - 86/24 - 128/18 - 84/1 - 298/43;
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 103/15 - 301/25 - 77/2 - 481/42;
Rohit Sharma (India) - 43/8 - 227/29 - 113/4 - 383/41;
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 87/16 - 330/22 - 80/1 - 497/39;
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) - 64/9 - 219/14 - 78/1 - 361/24;
Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - 69/10 - 143/12 - 50/1 - 262/23;
Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 47/3 - 186/16 - 104/2 - 337/21;
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 35/5 - 83/14 - 64/1 - 104/20;
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 101/12 - 260/5 - 71/2 - 432/19;
Shane Watson (Australia) - 59/4 - 190/9 - 58/1 - 307/14;
Lokesh Rahul (India) - 40/6 - 38/5 - 51/2 - 129/13;
Jos Buttler (England) - 53/2 - 148/9 - 86/1 - 287/12;
Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) - 13/3 - 81/6 - 59/1 - 153/10;
Suresh Raina (India) - 18/1 - 226/5 - 78/1 - 322/7;
Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 7/1 - 116/2 - 75/3 - 198/6;
Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) - 3/1 - 153/2 - 110/1 - 266/4;
Mohammed Rizwan (Pakistan) - 17/1 - 41/2 - 46/1 - 104/4.

