Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

It Was Tough To Get Going Initially Vs Sri Lanka, Says Jos Buttler After Registering Maiden T20I Ton

Buttler's 101 not out off 67 balls proved to be the difference as England posted 163 for 4 after being put in to bat and then bowled Sri Lanka out for 137 in 19 overs.

It Was Tough To Get Going Initially Vs Sri Lanka, Says Jos Buttler After Registering Maiden T20I Ton
England's Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring his maiden T20I century during their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. | AP

Trending

It Was Tough To Get Going Initially Vs Sri Lanka, Says Jos Buttler After Registering Maiden T20I Ton
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T08:55:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:55 am

England opener Jos Buttler said it was tough to get going initially before completing his maiden international century in the shortest format as he set up his side's 26-run win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup match at Sharjah on Monday night.  (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS SCORECARD NEWS

Buttler's 101 not out off 67 balls proved to be the difference as England posted 163 for 4 after being put into bat and then bowled Sri Lanka out for 137 in 19 overs to register their fourth win on the trot and virtually seal a semifinal spot.

"I think staying patient and keeping my head. I found it really tough early on. I managed to get a really good partnership going with Morgs (Eoin Morgan) and we tried to attack the back end," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

"We were just trying to get something going, were finding the spin bowlers a bit tricky and thought 120 might be a good score. We each tried to take the small side and target that and I really enjoyed batting with Morgs."

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Buttler took 45 balls to reach his half-century and then needed just 22 deliveries for the remaining 50 runs.

"I just use the same (bat) all the time. Even in the nets, if I find one I like, I keep it," he said about his bat.

Asked about the final ball six which took him to his maiden T20I ton, Buttler said, "I was trying to guess where he was going to bowl, to be honest. I was pretty calm. But I think at that stage I'd batted for a long time, just staying patient and hoping he (the bowler) will miss."

Buttler also effected the run-out of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka with a direct throw in the 18th over of the islanders' run chase, and he described it as a "favourite" moment.

"(The run out) was probably the favourite bit of my day. We were under pressure there for a long part of that chase knowing that (Moeen Ali) had to bowl that (missing over after Tymal Mills left injured), so to take that wicket there was crucial and I was delighted with that."

England captain Morgan said he was incredibly proud of his players for the win.

"I felt the guys had to fight unbelievably hard, particularly with the ball and in the first 10 overs with the bat. Conditions continued to change and then Tymal going down asked another question of ourselves," he said.

"But I thought Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali stepped up unbelievably well to support the other guys with the ball. I can't fault our guys tonight. We thought it was challenging for the top of the order.

"I thought our all-round fielding performance was pretty good, given the conditions and how wet things got. We're just delighted with the win."

He said Buttler played one of his best-ever innings in England shirt. 

"It was incredible to be at the other end and watch just the ebb and flow, and then just the sheer domination at the end. He really is one of the best in the game, a privilege to play with and great to have in our team.

"A combination of unbelievable skill level and the calm nature in which he goes about it. He combines them along with reading the game, knowing where and when to score. If he gets on top, he punishes you."

Morgan said Sri Lanka have pushed England more than any other team in the tournament so far.

"They've boxed above their weight so far in the World Cup so they should be incredibly proud so far of what they've achieved but we're delighted with four wins." 

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said in the whole tournament his bowlers have been outstanding in the first 10 overs.

"It's been a concern for us the back end every game. For most of the guys, it's their first World Cup and the experience is very low. When they gain more experience, they will do good for the team.

"In the second half, we knew the dew factor will be a big factor but losing wickets at regular intervals really cost the match for us. But credit to Jos and Morgan, the way they played they showed the experience behind them in international cricket," he said.

"Six months back, we were not the same team. But these boys have come a long way in this tournament and I am really happy about the way the boys have been fighting."

Tags

PTI Jos Buttler Eoin Morgan Sharjah Cricket Sports England national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's Winning Streak At Home Comes To An End

EPL: Raul Jimenez Stars As Wolves Beat Everton 2-1

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months

Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Canada Stun Defending Champion France

Why Isn't Ravichandran Ashwin Playing In T20 World Cup? Asks Dilip Vengsarkar

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Sachin Tendulkar Wants Better Bowling If India Have To Make T20 World Cup Semis

Sachin Tendulkar Wants Better Bowling If India Have To Make T20 World Cup Semis

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup - Highlights

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Wife of Virbhadra Singh and former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement