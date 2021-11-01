ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: England Look For Fourth Straight Win In Super 12

Having won eight of their last 12 T20 internationals against Sri Lanka and given their current form in the T20 World Cup 2021, the England cricket team looks hard to beat in Sharjah tonight. But in cricket, nothing is given and the T20 format has this uncanny habit to hit predictions for a six and send reputation to ruins. With three wins on the trot in Group 1, England look certain to make the semis if they can beat Sri Lanka tonight. Eoin Morgan's England have been ruthless and the way they dismissed Australia is reason enough to brand them as a title contender alongside Pakistan, of course. But Sri Lanka, with a win and two defeats in Super 12, have the potential to surprise if their bowling and batting come good at a venue where they have more knowledge than the English. Lankans looked balanced. Charith Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka can score brink runs and with talisman all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva around, the islanders are always a threat. England haven't won any match defending a total but Morgan's team seems to have enough options to fall back on to keep the juggernaut running. Follow here live cricket scores between England vs Sri Lanka.

18:47 PM IST: Hello

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings