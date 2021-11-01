Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

Sent in to bat, England lost three wickets for 35 runs before Buttler and Morgan joined hands to stitch a crucial 112 runs that came off 78 balls.

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot
England's Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring his maiden T20I century during their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. | AP

Trending

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T00:00:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 am

Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent 101 not out, his maiden international century in the shortest format, as England registered their fourth consecutive win, beating Sri Lanka by 26 runs in a Super 12 match to virtually seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

Buttler (101 not out off 67 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (40 off 36 balls) shared a century stand for the fourth wicket to take England to a challenging 163 for 4 after early setbacks. Sent in to bat, England lost three wickets for 35 runs before Buttler and Morgan joined hands to stitch a crucial 112 runs that came off 78 balls.

Sri Lanka's chase too started on a disappointing note as they lost their first three wickets with the scoreboard reading 34 runs in 5.1 overs. While Pathum Nissanka (1) was run out in the third ball of their innings, Kusal Perera (7) and Charith Asalanka (21) were undone by the guile of leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2/19), both caught after miscuing their shots.

The islanders lost another wicket after a brief 23-run stand between Avishka Fernando (13) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (26) with Chris Jordan (2/24) catching the former plumb in front of the wicket in the ninth over.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Needing 98 off the last 10 overs, Rajapaksa tried to up the ante, hitting Chris Woakes for a six and boundary in consecutive balls. But he departed in the next ball in search of one boundary too many, caught by Jason Roy as the batter was deceived by Woakes' off-cutter.

It became a herculean task for Sri Lanka from there on. But Wanindu Hasaranga (34) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (26) were in no mood to bow out without a fight as they stitched 53 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Sri Lanka afloat.

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills was hit for a six and four in the 14th over before the bowler limped off the field after suffering a right quad injury that could possibly rule him out of the tournament.

Just when it seemed it was end of the road for Sri Lanka, Hasaranga and Shanaka found the fence quite a few occasions to bring down the equation to 51 off the last five overs and give their side a glimmer of hope. With 10 runs coming in the 16th over off Jordan, the scales were fairly even going into the last four overs.

But Liam Livingstone broke the partnership, dismissing the dangerous-looking Hasaranga in the 17th over that produced just seven runs and tilt the match in England's favour. Sri Lanka lost the plot after Hasaranga's wicket, courtesy some brilliant fielding by England, accounting for the wickets of Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera.

Sri Lankan tail tried to use their long handle in search of big hits but every time they hit the ball in air, they found the safe hands of England fielders to be bowled out for 137 in 19 overs. Earlier, England lost Jason Roy (9) in the second over. Their script went from bad to worse as they lost two more quick wickets.

First Dawid Malan (6) was cleaned up by Dushmantha Chameera in the third over and two overs later Jonny Bairstow (0) was out LBW to de Silva after Sri Lanka successfully asked for a review. In between, Buttler found the fence on a few occasions to keep England's scoreboard ticking, managing a meager 47 runs in the first 10 overs.

The onus was on Buttler to up the ante and he did try his best after the 10th over, piling up 14 runs of medium-pacer Chamika Karunaratna in the 13th over. Buttler first muscled the bowler to the mid-on fence and then clobbered him over the deep midwicket boundary for a maximum.

Buttler notched up his fifty off 45 balls, the slowest of his T20 career, with a single off de Silva in the 14th over. The partnership between Buttler and Morgan grew in confidence as time progressed. The 15th over bowled by fast bowler Lahiru Kumara yielded 22 runs with Buttler hitting two sixes, while Morgan clearing the fence once.

Morgan's dismissal had no effect on Buttler who continued his attacking game and finished off the innings with a six off Chameera to notch up first T20 ton. Buttler decorated his innings with six boundaries and as many sixes.

England batters took Sri Lanka bowlers to task in the final five overs, scoring 58 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

Tags

PTI Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler UAE Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team England national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup - Highlights

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, was greeted by British PM Borish Johnson ahead of the COP26 opening ceremony on Monday.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Outlook Correspondent / Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement